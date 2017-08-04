It's a trait that almost every superhero ever created shares: being in incredible physical shape. And Now Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin are starring in Deadpool 2, roles in which they both trained extremely hard for, staying away from breads and sugars and sticking to protein and a 3,200-calorie daily diet and not to mention hitting the gym every day. Trainer Don Saladino recently posted a picture of Reynolds and it appears that Wade Wilson is going to be in some serious shape for Deadpool 2.

The picture comes to us via Don Saladino's Instagram and it shows a picture split in two sections. One side is of Deadpool and the other half is a battered Wade Wilson looking incredibly jacked. Saladino said, "Loved being able to tag along for the ride and watch this guy put the work in," in the caption below the picture. Now this isn't anything too out of the ordinary for Ryan Reynolds, but it might be the sign of a competition between himself and co-star Josh Brolin, who has been taking to social media to promote his workout routine while sending jabs towards Reynolds.

Brolin has posted many pictures of himself on social media, getting ready to play the role of Cable in Deadpool 2. Recently Brolin said, "Cable's coming, growing from the inside. Clean building of donut travel to the present hard case that he is. No sugar. No bread. No pastas. The machine is being built. I'm pissed off." Even more interesting is the hashtag that reads, "Ryan Reynolds Is My Bitch." In another post, the actor is seen getting ready in the makeup chair and said, "Insanity on the brink. Face is morphing into something machine, fierce, hair sliced, arm machined, bulged. Where is Deadpool? Looking. Looking." Josh Brolin has practically stripped himself naked on social media just to show off how intense his routine has been.

It's beginning to look like Brolin and Reynolds' hard work is paying off. Reynolds sat down with Fandango recently to talk about working alongside Brolin. Reynolds said this.

"I think it's going to be very interesting. I've spent this last week on the business end of many Josh Brolin punches. Both verbal and physical and literal and it's going to be pretty fantastic. He's going to be epic. He's going to be an epic Cable."

It's looking like these two are prepared to give the fans what they want: a full scale, troubled bromance between Deadpool and Cable. Maybe this is where the talks of Deadpool's pansexual nature are stemming from. Could the duo be gearing up for an intense sex scene between the two? That doesn't sound out of the question.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch recently praised the addition of Josh Brolin to the cast, mentioning that his acting chops not only give Cable a sense of "humanity," but also the tools to keep up with the comedy aspect set by co-star Ryan Reynolds. We'll have to wait and see how close to the comics that movie stays or strays in regards to the relationship between Deadpool and Cable. Deadpool 2 is looking like it's going to be a jacked affair when it hits theaters on June 1st, 2018. Just this past week we also got our first controversial look at Domino, played by Zazie Beetz.