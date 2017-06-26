It seems that two of Deadpool's good friends will team up on their own in the sequel Deadpool 2. While promoting The Emoji Movie, in theaters July 28, T.J. Miller, who portrayed Weasel in the original Deadpool and will return for the sequel, revealed in a new interview that there may be a story that brings him together with Dopinder (Karan Soni), the cab driver Deadpool befriended and confided in during the first movie. Here's what T.J. Miller had to say, also confirming that filming is slated to begin this August.

"We're shooting in August and September and it's going to be even more Weaselicious. The cab driver, Karan Soni, and Weasel have a pretty funny storyline, which I'm not positive is going to be in [the movie], but they were talking about it and it was really making me laugh. And I like him, I did Office Christmas Party with him, and he's very funny, very quick and so, because we didn't cross paths in the original film. So y'know [fans can expect] stuff like that. I think they're really building out the world and deciding kind of what's next."

While it has already been confirmed that production is under way, with Ryan Reynolds sending out the first photo from the set with Deadpool stopping by the X-Mansion, it seems that T.J. Miller won't start his portion of filming until August, as revealed in the actor's interview with Screen Rant. Filming is expected to last until October, with 20th Century Fox setting a June 1, 2018 release date. As of now, the superhero sequel has no direct competition, but it will arrive a week after the highly-anticipated Han Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25, and a week before Ocean's Eight and Transformers 6.

Ryan Reynolds returns to star as the Merc With the Mouth alongside T.J. Miller as Weasel and Karan Soni as Dopinder the cab driver. New cast members include Josh Brolin as the iconic character Cable, who was confirmed to be introduced in the sequel in the Deadpool post-credits scene, which was inspired by the Ferris Bueller's Day Off iconic post-credits scene. Jack Kesy has also signed on to play the new villain, who may or may not be Black Tom, while newcomer Zazie Beetz has signed on to play Domino. With production now under way, it remains to be seen if any other new cast members or characters will be confirmed in the weeks and months ahead.

David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) has taken over the directing duties from the departing Tim Miller, who directed the original Deadpool which broke box office records. The original movie earned a record-breaking $132.4 million in its opening weekend, the highest debut ever for an R-rated movie, en route to $363 million domestic and $783.4 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing R-rated movie in history. Whether or not the sequel can replicate that kind of success remains to be seen, but the sequel did bring back original Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to write the script. Hopefully we'll have more updates on Deadpool 2 as production continues.