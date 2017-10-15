Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Deadpool 2 has officially finished filming, sharing pictures from behind the scenes from the project and praising the cast and crew. Production started back in June with the first shots taking place at the X-Men mansion in Vancouver, B.C. and has just finished as of this weekend. Reynolds also shared photos of Deadpool's katana swords, which are hilariously named Bea and Arthur and also promised that the sequel will be chock full of Easter Eggs, hinting that there may be secrets in every scene.

As with most of his announcements, Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram account to share the news that Deadpool 2 had finished filming. The actor shared multiple pictures from the set, one image even showed Reynolds in full makeup and mask-less. It's hard for fans to forget that "topographical map of Utah" look. Despite wrapping only hours ago, Reynolds admitted he already misses being on set. It will be a while before he portrays he suits up to play the superhero again. Reynolds had this to say.

"That's a wrap on DEADPOOL 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE! Thank you to our beloved Captain, Mr.&#[email protected] words are too clumsy to properly acknowledge your giant heart and talent. I love my hometown of Vancouver and our obscenely gifted crew. From our PA's, (who are first in and last out) to our set decorators and prop department, riddling this film with Easter Eggs in almost every scene... Thank you. I already miss being on set. Which is why I've decided to continue shooting the film in my underwear from Josh Brolin's well appointed living room.

The filming of Deadpool 2 has been emotional for the cast and crew, as the shooting took a tragic turn in August, when female stunt performer, Joi Harris, lost control of her bike and died while filming a motorcycle stunt. Production took a break while an investigation looked into the accident, but it left the cast and crew stunned and saddened. Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, and Zazie Beetz all took to social media to pay tribute to Harris and production started back up again a few days after the tragic accident.

Deadpool 2 writer Rhett Reese also celebrated the wrap by sharing the news with his Twitter followers. Reese also wrote the first Deadpool script. The first Deadpool movie dominated the box office when it smashed the opening weekend record for a rated-R film with an astounding $132 million dollars. It was the first rated-R Marvel movie, but notably is not a part of Marvel's Cinematic Universe. The Deadpool rights belong to Sony, so the R-rating was much easier to achieve. Logan followed off the success of Deadpool with an R-rating as well.

Deadpool 2 is all set to hit theaters on June 1st, 2018 and anticipation for the sequel is at an all-time high at the moment. Now that filming has officially wrapped, Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin will suit up to play Deadpool and Cable, respectively, for Drew Goddard's X-Force movie, which is currently being written and does not have an official release date just yet. In the meantime, you can check out the behind-the-scenes pictures from Ryan Reynolds' Instagram account below.