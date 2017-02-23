If a movie does well for a studio and there is franchise potential, more often than not, they are eager to get details out to the public and get cameras rolling as fast as possible in order to cash in. Sure, Fox announced Deadpool 2, but beyond that, they have been pretty hush, hush on the details and haven't given much in the way of official statements about the movie. It currently doesn't even have a release date. It turns out, the screenplay may be to blame. So, they have brought in a brand new screenwriter to try and help get it into shape, and that writer is Drew Goddard.

The report comes courtesy of Collider, who are reporting that the Daredevil showrunner and Cloverfield writer has been brought in to help Ryan Reynolds finish up the screenplay for Deadpool 2. Writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who wrote the first Deadpool and had been working on the script for the sequel up to this point, are reportedly still very involved. Drew Goddard has just been brought in as a "consultant". It is unclear why exactly he was brought on, but it maybe couldn't hurt to have some fresh eyes and fresh ideas. Here is what Collider's Steve Weintraub had to say about it.

"From what I'm hearing, Ryan Reynolds and Goddard have been bunkered down, working on the script together, trying to cross the finish line and create something everyone is excited to make."

After working on Deadpool and immediately working on Deadpool 2 (as well as early bits of Deadpool 3 and X-Force), Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick might have felt that they had contributed all that they could, at least for now. Or they at least needed a fresh perspective. So, Fox then brings in a guy like Drew Goddard, who has an outstanding track record as a screenwriter, to work on Deadpool 2 with the writing duo and Ryan Reynolds. It is possible this is just what the movie needs in order to make it every bit as good as we all want it to be.

Not only that, but Ryan Reynolds is also starring in the upcoming sci-fi movie Life, which was also written by Wernick and Reese, so the three clearly have a great working relationship. Bringing another writer in is no reason to panic. As for Drew Goddard, aside from the aforementioned Cloverfield, he has also written The Martian and Cabin in the Woods, as well as doing some of the heavy rewrites on World War Z. He was also attached to direct the Sinister Six movie for Sony before that was ultimately scrapped. He is very qualified.

Just last month, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick offered a pretty significant update on the status of Deadpool 2 to Collider and at the time, it seemed like things were moving in the right direction. So bringing in Drew Goddard is probably just to help make sure it is in the best place it can possibly be. We know for sure that Fox isn't messing around and doesn't seem to want to rush things. They seem to want to get it right. We also know that Fox and the creative team are currently looking to cast the roles of Cable and Domino. It is rumored that Pierce Brosnan may be getting offered the role of Cable, which was initially teased by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Twitter with both of them posting photos of the three hanging out together. As far as Domino goes, Scandal star Kerry Washington has reportedly been testing for the role, with Sienna Miller and Gugu Mbatha-Raw having passed on the part.

Deadpool 2 will be bringing in director David Leitch, who co-directed the first John Wick, in place of Tim Miller. It may not be totally clear why Drew Goddard was brought on board, but having another good writer's input surely can't hurt anything. Especially given his track record. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the situation become available.