Who will play Cable in Deadpool 2? That has been a question for months now, with many names thrown in the ring as possible candidates. Plenty of actors have made it known that they're available for the role, including Dolph Lundgren, Ron Perlman, Russell Crowe and perhaps most famously Stephen Lang. Kyle Chandler was wanted at one point, and is blamed for Tim Miller's departure as a director, as Ryan Reynolds would not agree to cast the man. Pierce Brosnan has been teased for the role. And last we heard, Stranger Things star David Harbour was at the top of the most wanted list. But what is the Deadpool team really looking for when they finally cast their Cable? Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have finally opened up about the casting process. And they're pretty much looking for the polar opposite of Deadpool. Says Reese.

"Ryan plays Deadpool with a hint of femininity, and I think that can be funny opposite a Cable who's über-masculine. That'll come into casting and performance and the character design and his wardrobe and things like that too. I think we'll definitely play into that."

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are currently on their press tour for the sci-fi thriller Life, which also happens to star Ryan Reynolds. They talked more with Coming Soon about Deadpool 2, and how the process is coming along. They recently wrote the Deadpool short film that debuted before Logan in theaters a few weeks ago. Some fans didn't care for it. But the duo assures that this isn't really the tone Deadpool 2 is aiming for. Says Reese about the Deadpool 2 teaser.

"It was a little more absurd [than Deadpool 2], to be honest. If you look at the plot, abandoning an innocent man as he tries to get dressed, that's probably something that doesn't fit into a movie. It wouldn't work in the logic of a movie, but Deadpool affords us the opportunity to break rules, always. We just thought, "Let's make a silly short that doesn't really happen to Deadpool." We don't really like to adhere to any rules in Deadpool. Even the tone can be more absurd if we feel like it's funny. That was our goal there. We also wanted that open to feel like the start of "Logan," so if you were going to see "Logan" and the first shot came up you would think it's gonna be Hugh in the hoodie, and then when it turns out to be Deadpool you realize what's going on. That was the goal and I think he pulled it off wonderfully."

David Leitch, co-director of John Wick, helmed the three minute Deadpool short. He is taking over the reigns on Deadpool 2 as well, after Tim Miller left over createve differences. About working with the man on the sequel, Wernick has this to say.

"Every director brings their take to the material. Dave is a wonderful director with great ideas. He's really an action savant. He really makes every other action director look like they're from another era, from an era long ago. We're really embracing that and writing to it."

Deadpool 2 will begin shooting later this summer, and is expected in theaters March 2018. The movie will introduce fan-favorite mutant Cable and his girlfriend Domino, who will be played by Zazie Beetz. Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead are also set to return alongside Weasel. No plot details have been shared yet, but it will help set up the X-Force spin-off.