Ryan Reynolds took to social media over the weekend to officially announce that Deadpool 2 had finished filming, leaving many to wonder when X-Force was going to start production. In a recent interview with Collider, Josh Brolin, who stars as Cable in Deadpool 2 and X-Force, revealed that production for X-Force could begin a lot sooner than anticipated, but added that everything could be contingent on how well the Deadpool sequel performs at the box office. The actor also elaborated on how physically demanding working on the set of the sequel was on his body and says that he was "beat to sh!t" by stunt performers.

It was announced late this summer that Drew Goddard had signed on to write and direct the X-Force movie and now Josh Brolin has said that the movie could begin filming as early as next year. Brolin also mentioned that he's locked in to play Cable in the movie and he certainly seems pumped to play the character again. If the movie does go into production next year, we could end up seeing X-Force as early as 2019. Brolin had this to say.

"I think (X-Force films) sometime next year or soon thereafter. It depends. It all depends. It depends on how Deadpool 2 does, but I don't think that's a make or break kind of deal. Drew Goddard is already involved in it. He's into it now. I know he and Ryan were meeting. I've met him once, and so this is all kind of going ahead. How it goes ahead, I know that they're preparing, and I know that it's something that I'm set to do."

Though Josh Brolin seems to be careful with his words, it looks like X-Force will begin filming when Drew Goddard is finished with his current project, Bad Times at El Royale. Deadpool 2 already has a crazy excitement behind it and it's really hard to imagine that it will be a box office failure, but stranger things have happened. Brolin went on to say.

"When it happens they're going to put it as fast as they can. I think Drew Goddard is doing his movie right now and then once he's kind of wrapped up with that and this movie comes out I think we'll be ready to start the other one."

Deadpool came out and smashed box office records for an R-rated comic book movie and the sequel is hotly anticipated, to put it lightly. The addition of Cable and Domino are huge draws, but Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin have promised any even funnier movie than the first and now Brolin is saying that Deadpool 2 has more action than the first installment as well.

While talking about Deadpool 2 being an introduction to Cable, Josh Brolin also talked about the physical demands that the project had on his body. Fans of Cable and Brolin may have noticed his intense training regimen that the actor went through to get into shape to play the character. If that wasn't enough, Brolin said that he still has injuries lingering from the set of Deadpool 2. He explains.

"The tease is, a guy who's 49 years old on the cusp of 50 who got in the best shape of his life, especially exteriorly, and I was extremely disciplined throughout that whole thing. I got beat to sh!t on that movie. That's all I know. I had stuntmen throwing me all over the place. I've got a shoulder issue, I've got a knee issue that I've got to deal with now, but we got through it. We got through it. I pushed hard and I suffered because of it."

Deadpool 2 is shaping up to be even funnier and more action packed than the first movie, according to Josh Brolin and X-Force could start filming as early as 2018. Brolin's enthusiasm for the project is evident and he's clearly looking forward to telling more of Cable's backstory on the big screen. You can check out the rest of the interview with Josh Brolin courtesy of Collider.