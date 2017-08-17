After the tragic death of stunt motorcycle rider Joi Harris on the Deadpool 2 set on Monday, stars Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin offered heartfelt condolences to the late stunt performer's family. Today, we have another statement from Zazie Beetz. Joi Harris was performing the stunt on early Monday morning as Zazie Beetz's character, Domino, when she lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a plate glass window. Here's what Zazie Beetz had to say about losing Joi "SJ" Harris below.

"On Monday, we tragically lost one of our own: Joi SJ Harris. My heart has been breaking the past two days and I have been searching what to say or do. I know that what I feel is nothing compared to what her loved ones, friends + family, are feeling. My heart and my love goes out to her and them all. The cast and crew send peace, healing, and their deepest condolences."

A photo of the hand-written statement was posted on Zazie Beetz Instagram. After an initial report that Deadpool 2 production would be shut down indefinitely, that turned out to be false, with filming resuming yesterday in Vancouver, just two days after the fatal accident. Joi Harris was brought in just a few days prior to the accident, making her debut as a stunt performer, although she had plenty of experience on motorcycles, becoming the first ever African-American female road racer competing on the American Sportbike Racing Association/Championship Cup Series.

The fatal Deadpool 2 accident happened Monday, August 14, when Joi Harris lost control of her motorcycle which crashed near the Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver. Joi Harris was said to have pulled off the stunt with several successful takes before the accident, but she was not wearing a helmet, because the Domino character does not wear a helmet in this scene. The previous stunt rider before Joi Harris was brought on had a custom fit helmet that fit underneath her Domino wig, but since Joi Harris came on board with such short notice, there wasn't time to make one of these custom helmets for her.

Deadpool 2 started production exactly two months ago today, although it remains unclear how long this shoot will last for. Returning from the original Deadpool blockbuster are Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Stefan Kapicic as Colossus. New cast members include Josh Brolin as the iconic Cable, who Ryan Reynolds promised will appear in this sequel during the original movie's Ferris Bueller's Day Off inspired credit sequence, Zazie Beetz as Domino and Jack Kesy, Shioli Kutsuna and Julian Dennison in unspecified roles. Take a look at Zazie Beetz's heartfelt Instagram post below, as production continues on Deadpool 2.