Many casual viewers who tuned into the Golden Globes last weekend were quite surprised to learn that the superhero blockbuster Deadpool was actually up for two awards, Ryan Reynolds for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy and Best Picture Musical or Comedy. While the Merc With the Mouth lost both awards to La La Land, it has also picked up a number of other awards season nominations along the way. With the Oscar nominations coming on January 24, Ryan Reynolds sent out a new video to try and boost the superhero movie's awards season chances, in quite the hilarious and subversive fashion.

Ryan Reynolds debuted the new video on Twitter last night, which pokes fun at the traditional "For your consideration" video that normally lists all of the accolades showered upon a film. Instead, Ryan Reynolds does his best trailer narrator impression, breaking down some of the stats in Deadpool that should make it worthy of Oscar consideration. Included in these stats are the 600 pounds of chimichangas, 42 rejection letters from Fox and perhaps one of the best "fourth wall" jokes ever told. While the video may certainly be a parody, it still might pay off.

Aside from the Golden Globe nominations, Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick received a Writers Guild of America Award nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The R-rated superhero blockbuster was nominated alongside four heavy awards season favorites, Paramount's Fences, Focus Features' Nocturnal Animals, Paramount's Arrival and 20th Century Fox's Hidden Figures. First-time filmmaker Tim Miller was also honored with a Director's Guild of America Awards nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director. He was nominated alongside 10 Cloverfield Lane's Dan Trachtenberg, The Birth of a Nation's Nate Parker, The Edge of Seventeen's Kelly Fremon Craig and Lion's Garth Davis.

Among its other accolades, Deadpool won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy and Ryan Reynolds for Best Actor In a Comedy. It also received nominations from the American Cinema Editors for Best Editing in a Feature Film (Julian Clarke), Outstanding Achievement in Casting, Big Budget Feature, Comedy (Ronna Kress, Jennifer Page, Corinne Clark) by the Casting Society of America, the People's Choice Awards for Best Movie and Best Action Movie, and the Producers Guild of America Awards for Lauren Shuler Donner, Ryan Reynolds and Simon Kinberg in the category Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Earlier this year, it also won two MTV Movie Awards for Best Comedic Performance (Ryan Reynolds) and Best Fight (Ryan Reynolds and Ed Skrein).

Towards the end of this video, the Merc With Mouth also mentions the film's, "1 leaked video," which refers to the leaked test footage that surfaced online and was so popular that it essentially lead to the film getting the green light, after being stuck in development for years. What's interesting is the "1 leaked video" mention is accompanied by a shot of a smiling Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, before his gruesome transformation. It's possible this could be an unofficial admission that Ryan Reynolds leaked the tape, but we'll likely never know for sure until whoever leaked the tape comes clean. At any rate, take a look at this hilarious "for your consideration" video for Deadpool, as the Merc vies for the Oscar.