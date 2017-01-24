Ryan Reynolds had a big Oscar surprise planned in case Deadpool got any Oscar nominations. And he had reason to be hopeful, as the Marvel X-Men spin-off has been recognized by quite a few other awards shows this season including the Golden Globes and the People's Choice Awards. Sadly, we won't get to see that surprise, as the R rated superhero movie failed to pick up just one nomination in any of the categories. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who ran through the nominations in record time today, didn't say Wade Wilson's alter ego name once! Which surely comes as a disappointment to many. And we're sure the live telecast lost a couple of viewers because of it. But on a more surprising note, two other superhero movies did get one nomination apiece.

Surprising everyone, Warner Bros. and DC Films' super villain blockbuster Suicide Squad did manage to secure one nomination. And that came in the Best Makeup and Hairstyle category. Also a surprise nomination in this category went to the sci-fi summer sequel Star Trek Beyond. With only three nominations in the entire category, the final film to get picked here was A Man Called Ove, which we're sure many of you have never heard of. Considering its competition, it's almost safe to say that Suicide Squad will be going home with at least one Oscar this February. Which will probably make Ryan Reynolds and his legion of Deadpool fans very sad as the movie goes home empty handed.

Less surprising is that Doctor Strange was nominated in the Best Visual Effects category. The movie has been heralded for its unique look and visionary style. It's quite unlike any Marvel movie before it, or any other superhero movie for that matter. It's possible that Doctor Strange will also win an Oscar, but its competition is a little more fierce. It is going up against the Academy favorite ILM and Lucasfilm team for their efforts on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which wowed audiences with its third act Battle of Scarif, though some in the Academy aren't thrilled about the CG resurrection of Grand Moff Tarkin and Princess Leia. So it will be interesting to see how this category ultimately pans out. Also nominated here is the Mo-Cap heavy The Jungle Book, the third Disney movie in the category. Deepwater Horizon somehow managed to wedge itself in here, with its VFX for a real-life oil tanker disaster. And rounding out the category is Kubo and the Two String, which was nominated for its stop-motion effects amongst all of these other CG heavy blockbusters.

As Entertainment Tonight points out, Rogue One was actually nominated for a total of 2 awards, it also picked up a nomination in the Best Sound Mixing category. Other genre movies that surprised with a nomination are Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which got recognized in the Best Production Design category, alongside the sci-fi bomb Passengers. Some have been left jaw agape that Passengers of all movies is getting a nomination as Deadpool sits alone, empty handed.

But Deadpool wasn't the only movie, or person, that got snubbed. Despite an official Oscar site snafu that listed Amy Adams as a Best Actress nominee this morning, she actually didn't secure her nod for Arrival, which came as an oversight on the Academy Team's part when they included her in the initial announcement. They did the same thing to poor Tom Hanks, who will be sitting out this year for his work in Sully. And perhaps the biggest snub, in terms of those who care, came when Sing Street was left off the board. Many expected it to at least get a Best Original Song nomination, but it was left empty handed as La La Land racked up a record number of tallies, sure to sweep on Oscar night. The 2017 Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. They air live on ABC. Ryan Reynolds responded to his snub with this quick yet gracious tweet.