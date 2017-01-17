Last year's blockbuster Deadpool always had the odds stacked against it, whether it was the decade or so the project spent in development before getting the green light, or the simple fact that it would likely be a modest hit, at best, with a February release and an R-rating. The Merc With the Mouth would go on to break box office records left and right, en route to becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time at the worldwide box office, and now, months after its release, the foul-mouthed superhero is starting to surprise fans once again. There is talk that it may actually pick up a few Oscar nominations when they're announced exactly one week from today, and if that happens, Ryan Reynolds will have a special surprise for fans.

Deadpool was nominated for Best Picture Musical or Comedy and Ryan Reynolds himself received a Best Actor Musical or Comedy nomination at the Golden Globes earlier this month. While it didn't win either award, Ryan Reynolds did win the Critics' Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year, while producers Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds and Lauren Shuler Donner received a Producers Guild of America Award nomination, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have received Writers Guild of America Award nomination, and Tim Miller has received a Director's Guild of America Award nomination, making it a surprise Oscar contender. Ryan Reynolds recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, guaranteeing a special surprise for fans, should Deadpool actually be nominated for Best Picture.

"We had no idea we would ever get anything beyond an MTV Movie Award best kiss nomination. If it does end up in that category, I think that's kind of a cool moment, for not just us, but for everybody, for the people that went to see the movie, the people that made the movie, the studio, even the Academy. I don't think that any superhero film has ever really broken that glass ceiling, so it would be nice to see one like Deadpool do it. And I can certainly promise one f*cking crazy reaction video online. In the Deadpool suit. Guaranteed."

While Ryan Reynolds and Morena Baccarin did lose the Best Kiss Award to Pitch Perfect 2's Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine, Deadpool did pick up two wins at the MTV Movie Awards, for Best Comedic Performance (Ryan Reynolds) and Best Fight (Ryan Reynolds and Ed Skrein), and it was nominated for eight awards in all, including Movie Of the Year. When asked why the movie was such a surprise success, Ryan Reynolds said he thinks the movie simply offered something fans weren't getting from superhero movies.

"The movie is groundbreaking in a lot of ways. It usurps certain tropes of the superhero genre that were well-ready to be usurped. And, again, timing, timing, timing, you know? We were kind of at peak superhero, in terms of tone, and it just offered something completely different in that respect. It also had just an unabashed commitment to its R rating. As I look back, and hindsight is obviously 20/20, but, it knew what it was, and I always knew what it was. I knew exactly how to play this guy [the irreverent title character], and I felt, in some weird way, not to sound too over the top or esoteric, but, like I was born to play this guy. I really understood him. And it just kind of popped."

Just a few days ago, Ryan Reynolds released a special "for your consideration" video for Deadpool, teasing some of the movie's special achievements. There is one special award that video didn't mention, which was that Deadpool was the most pirated movie of 2016, which is sadly an award that no movie wants to win. Even if Deadpool doesn't get an Oscar nomination, it has certainly cemented a special places in the hearts of fans everywhere, who are now eagerly-awaiting Deadpool 2, which will reportedly start filming this summer.