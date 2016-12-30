Earlier this week, a juicy rumor surfaced that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recently shot a brief cameo appearance in a post-credit scene for the upcoming Logan, which has been confirmed multiple times as the final Wolverine movie for star Hugh Jackman. It didn't take long for Ryan Reynolds, Logan director James Mangold and star Hugh Jackman to debunk those reports with brief statements on social media, but it seems there's be hope for Deadpool and Wolverine to reunite on the big screen.

After Ryan Reynolds, James Mangold and Hugh Jackman tweeted out their denials, The Hollywood Reporter writer Borys Kit took to Twitter to tease that, while a Deadpool cameo in Logan won't happen, fans shouldn't "rule out something ELSE involving Deadpool & Wolvie". Unfortunately, this most likely won't be a new movie, unless Hugh Jackman has had a sudden change of heart and is no longer retiring his beloved Wolverine character after Logan. But it does open up some interesting possibilities.

Ryan Reynolds made his debut as the Merc With the Mouth in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where said mouth was actually sewn shut. This aspect of the movie was referenced in the self-deprecating, fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool movie, where Ryan Reynolds' title character frequently referenced Hugh Jackman's Wolverine character, and the actor himself, although Jackman never surfaced in that movie. In the lead-up to Deadpool's February 2016 release, Ryan Reynolds put out a number of humorous promo videos, including one where he was seen trick-or-treating with a group of young kid dressed as X-Men characters. It's possible that 20th Century Fox may be planning something along these lines with both Deadpool and Logan, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Ryan Reynolds also revealed in an interview that he really wants to make a Deadpool vs. Wolverine movie, stating that he thinks both characters going after each other would "light the screen on fire," but he also wants to make a movie with Hugh Jackman because he genuinely loves the guy. It's also quite possible that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine could make a secret cameo in the highly-anticipated Deadpool 2, perhaps as his truly final last hurrah as the character, but there is no confirmation that is happening.

Given the long-standing popularity of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the R-rated Deadpool, it may certainly be in 20th Century Fox's best interests to get both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together as Deadpool and Wolverine, in some capacity. If this mysterious Deadpool/Wolverine team-up is part of the studio's promotional endeavors for Logan, which hits theaters March 3, 2017, we may start seeing something sooner rather than later. Take a look at the tweets from The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit regarding a mysterious team-up between Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Logan star Hugh Jackman.