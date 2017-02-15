CBS Films has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming comedy Dean, which marks the directorial debut of comedian Demetri Martin, who also stars as the title character and wrote the screenplay. The film was the winner of the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival's Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature. CBS Films picked the film up after its world premiere, setting it for limited release on June 2.

Writer/Director/Comedian Demetri Martin stars alongside Academy Award winner Kevin Kline in this comedic and heartfelt tale about a father and son coming to terms with love, loss and everything in between. Dean (Demetri Martin) is an illustrator whose unwillingness to deal with the recent death of his mother means escaping his hometown of New York for an interview with an ad agency in Los Angeles. His retired engineer dad Robert (Kevin Kline) takes a more regimented approach to grief, including putting the family home up for sale.

Both father and son set out on their own paths to find a new normal as unexpected circumstances and potential new love interests threaten to thwart all plans. The supporting cast includes Gillian Jacobs, Mary Steenburgen, Reid Scott, Rory Scovel, Christine Woods, Ginger Gonzaga, Peter Scolari and Briga Heelan. CBS Films, which debuted this trailer on YouTube, has also released the first poster and photo which you can check out below.

CBS Films has set a June 2 release date for Dean, although it will only debut in a limited release. That weekend is also occupied by Warner Bros.' highly-anticipated Wonder Woman superhero adventure, starring Gal Gadot, with its only competition in wide release being 20th Century Fox's animated comedy Captain Underpants. It isn't clear at this time if CBS Films plans on expanding Dean into more theaters later this summer, but that may happen if this finds an audience within its limited platform release.

Along with serving as writer, director and star, Demetri Martin produces alongside Giles Andrew, Elliot Watson, Jessica Latham and Charles James Denton. Demetri Martin started his career on the writing staff for Late Night With Conan O'Brien, before branching out on his own with his unique brand of stand up comedy and starring in films such as The Rocker, Taking Woodstock, Take Me Home Tonight, Contagion and In a World. He also starred in and created his own Comedy Central TV series Important Things with Demetri Martin, and he most recently starred as Ellis Hightower on House of Lies, while voicing a number of characters on the animated series We Are Bears. Take a look at the first trailer, poster and photo for Dean below.