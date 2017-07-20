Netflix is starting to work their way into every corner of every possible market. This year, that means bringing some major projects to San Diego Comic-Con in order to showcase them and get some buzz going before they arrive on the streaming service later this year. One of the movies they decided to bring to the event is the highly-anticipated (but somewhat controversial) Death Note adaptation. Now, courtesy of SDCC, we have a brand new clip from the movie that shows off Willem Dafoe as Ryuk the Shinigami. Controversial or not, that element of this movie lives up to the hype. Based on this clip anyway.

Netflix debuted the clip during their panel for Bright and Death Note at San Diego Comic-Con and released online immediately after. The clip features Light Turner (Nat Wolff) just discovering this crazy world he has found himself in. Given that there is an eight-foot-tall spikey demon creature standing before him, it isn't all that surprising that he assumes he is caught in a dream. This leads Ryuk to present him with the actual Death Note book as the pair look out the window and see a pair of bullies picking on an innocent girl. This leads to Light writing one of the names down in the book, along with the method of death; "decapitation." Before we can see what happens, the clip ends.

Netflix wants to save the big surprises for when Death Note actually arrives on August 25. And understandably so. Still, this clip gives us a good feel for what this movie is going to be. There are plenty of fans of the source material who aren't happy with the whitewashing aspect and some of the other changes that have been made, but Netflix is making this for a broad audience and director Adam Wingard has defended the changes. Some fans may not like it, but there seems to be a whole lot of excitement for this in spite of that. There is sure to be even more buzz coming out of SDCC as it was announced that Netflix is screening Death Note in its entirety tonight.

Death Note stars Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars), Margaret Qualley (The Nice Guys), Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out), Paul Nakauchi (Alpha and Omega), Shea Whigham (Agent Carter}, and Willem Dafoe (The Boondock Saints) as the voice of Ryuk the Shinigami. So far, he seems to be the saving grace of this adaptation, even from those who aren't thrilled with some of the other aspects. Death Note is based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. The story follows a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook that holds a great power. If the owner writes someone's name into it while picturing their face, he or she will die. With his new abilities, the young man begins to kill those he deems fit.

In addition to the clip, Netflix also released some new character posters for Death Note, which you can check out for yourself below. Will this be an adaptation that can overcome some controversy, unlike something like Ghost in the Shell? We'll know soon enough. Be sure to check out the new Death Note clip for yourself below and keep your eyes peeled for the rest of our SDCC 2017 coverage.