San Diego Comic-Con 2017 is here, ladies and gentleman. Thousands upon thousands of people have descended upon San Diego in order to get a first look at some of the biggest movies and TV shows coming your way in the near future. Netflix has been investing heavily in high-profile movies lately and they brought decided to bring their highly-anticipated adaptation of Death Note to the big event.

If you couldn't make it San Diego Comic-Con this year, don't worry. We've got you covered. Over on the MovieWeb YouTube page you can check out all of the highlights from Netflix's Death Note panel. Director Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) was on hand to present some brand new footage and discuss his adaptation of the incredibly popular and beloved manga. Despite the controversy surrounding this particular adaptation, given the setting change and changes to some of the characters, this is one that lots of fans really looking forward to.

Terry Crews (The Expendables) was on hand to moderate the Netflix panel for Death Note, bringing his usual charm and high level of energy to it. During the panel, a brand new clip from the Death Note movie was premiered, which gave us our best look yet at the tone and feel of the movie, which is set to arrive on the streaming service August 25. The Death Note clip features Light writing down the name of his first victim and gives us a great look at Willem Dafoe as Ryuk, which is the one aspect of this movie that has seemed to be universally pleasing so far.

Death Note stars Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars), Margaret Qualley (The Nice Guys), Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out), Paul Nakauchi (Alpha and Omega), Shea Whigham (Agent Carter}, and Willem Dafoe (The Boondock Saints) as the voice of Ryuk the Shinigami. So far, he seems to be the saving grace of this adaptation, even from those who aren't thrilled with some of the other aspects. Death Note is Based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. The story follows a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook that holds a great power. If the owner writes someone's name into it while picturing their face, he or she will die. With his new abilities, the young man begins to kill those he deems fit.

It was also announced at the panel that Death Note was going to screen for the very first time, which got fans very excited. So we should be getting our first reactions to the full movie very soon. I the meantime, you can check out the highlights from the Death Note panel for yourself below, along with the Death Note clip and character posters. Be sure to keep an eye out for all of our other San Diego Comic-Con 2017 coverage this weekend.