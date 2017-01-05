Back in October, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment debuted the Death Race 2050 trailer, which offered our first look at the colorful characters featured in this gruesome race. There is only so much that can be shown in a regular trailer, so today, the studio has unleashed an insane red band trailer, that offers a better look at the gruesome carnage, along with some R-rated language and brief female (non-frontal) nudity. Those under the age of 18 shouldn't be watching the video below, but for those who are of age, this trailer will take you on quite a ride.

A delirious blend of high-octane action, razor-sharp political satire and full-throttle mayhem, Roger Corman's Death Race 2050 arrives on Blu-ray combo pack, DVD and Digital HD January 17, 2017, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The highly anticipated reboot of the cult classic Death Race 2000, the Universal 1440 Entertainment original production straps viewers into the driver's seat of the ultimate auto showdown, a blood-splattered no-holds-barred virtual-reality show that gleefully pits hardened road warriors against each other - and their audience. Exclusive bonus features reveal how filmmakers transformed the deadliest competition on wheels into a hair-raising, savagely funny game of life or death.

Legendary filmmaking icon, Roger Corman, is back with his most outrageous film yet in this sensational, action-packed and darkly humorous reboot of the original Death Race 2000! It's the year 2050 and America is controlled by an all-powerful corporate government ruled by The Chairman (Malcolm McDowell). The masses have been brainwashed with violent virtual-reality entertainment. The event of the year is the Death Race, in which a motley crew of violent drivers compete in a cross-country road race, scoring points for shamelessly running people over and driving each other off the road. The reigning champion and fan favorite, Frankenstein (Manu Bennett), who's half-man half-machine, wants to take the crown, but his rebel spy co-pilot threatens his legacy.

Produced by Roger Corman, the king of cult classics, Roger Corman's Death Race 2050 stars Manu Bennett (The Hobbit) as Frankenstein and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) as the Chairman. The cast also features Burt Grinstead (NCIS), Marci Miller (Viper), Folake Olowofoyeku (The Beaver), Anessa Ramsey (Footloose), Yancy Butler (Hard Target) and Charlie Farrell (Cantar). G. J. Echternkamp directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Matt Yamashita.

The Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD's exclusive bonus features include The Making of 2050. This featurette goes behind the scenes of Roger Corman's Death Race 2050 to explore why, over four decades later, the original Death Race 2000 has been remade, including what made this project appealing to cast and crew, what changes have been made, and what fans of the original will still love. Discover the movie magic behind the deaths, stunts and of course - the cars! Includes interviews with stars, director G.J. Echternkamp and Corman himself. The featurette Cars! Cars! Cars! goes on the set with the drivers of Death Race 2050 as they introduce their one-of-a-kind killing machines: Frankenstein and his Monster, Perfectus and his Piece of Art, Tammy and the Tank, Minerva and her Sound Box and ABE. The Look of 2050 offers an insider look at how the film's visual style came together, including how shooting in Peru helped set the tone of the picture and how the costumes became stars in and of themselves. The Blu-ray Combo Pack includes a Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD with UltraViolet. Take a look at the new red band trailer for Death Race 2050 below.