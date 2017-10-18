The stakes are higher than ever in the intense action-adventure Death Race: Beyond Anarchy, arriving Unrated and Unhinged on Blu-ray combo pack, DVD, Digital and On Demand January 30, 2018, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, in association with Impact Pictures/Chestnut Productions. The wildly anticipated next installment of the popular Death Race franchise, this Universal 1440 Entertainment original production brings fans along for the deadliest competition on wheels, where brutal fights and explosive car races abound. An action-packed thrill ride, this all-new movie is the grittiest and bloodiest installment yet!

Franchise newcomers Zach McGowan (Black Sails) and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon) join returning Death Race fan favorites Danny Trejo (Machete) and Fred Koehler (American Horror Story). Death Race: Beyond Anarchy also features talented actors Christine Marzano (Rules Don't Apply), Terence Maynard (Edge of Tomorrow) and Velislav Pavlov (The Expendables 2).

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital, includes exclusive bonus features that take viewers deeper into the intense world of Death Race, with special behind-the-scenes footage and filmmaker commentary. Additionally, Death Race: Complete 4-Movie Collection will also available on DVD on January 30, 2017. Now fans can experience the glory of all four movies in one complete must-own set including, Death Race, Death Race 2, Death Race 3: Inferno and the all-new movie Death Race: Beyond Anarchy.

The bonus features exclusive to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital include Inside the Anarchy, where filmmakers and cast describe how this chapter of the Death Race franchise stands out from the rest. From new locations, to a fleet of new cars, to a new star in Zach McGowan, see why Death Race: Beyond Anarchy is the deadliest Death Race yet! There is also Time Served: Lists & Goldberg, where fans can hear Death Race franchise veterans Fred Koehler and Danny Trejo discuss what it's like to be back playing Lists and Goldberg, and how their characters have changed. The bonus features are rounded out with On the Streets of Death Race: Beyond Anarchy, where director Don Michael Paul and cast explain how the stunt work gave the production a uniquely energetic feel. There is also Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Don Michael Paul and Star Zach McGowan.

Danny Trejo returns as the ruthless bookie, Goldberg, in Death Race: Beyond Anarchy, the wildest, bloodiest, Death Race ever. After a failed attack on inmate and legendary driver, Frankenstein, Black Ops specialist Connor Gibson (McGowan) infiltrates a super-maximum federal prison with one goal, enter the immoral and illegal Death Race and take Frankenstein down. Connor enlists the help of Baltimore Bob (Glover) and Lists (Koehler), and unexpectedly falls in love with bartending beauty, Jane (Marzano). Connor will have to fight for more than his life in this brutal world of no guards, no rules, no track, and no fear.

Strap yourself in for an insane thrill ride inside in the Death Race 4-Movie Collection featuring an all-star cast including Jason Statham, Danny Glover, Tyrese Gibson, Danny Trejo, Ving Rhames and Zach McGowan. Death Race is the brutal racing sport, where hardened criminals and smoking-hot navigators drive to survive or die trying. Packed with incredible stunts and brutal fight scenes, get ready for the non-stop barrage of high-octane thrills that will leave you pinned to your seat! The collection includes Death Race, Death Race 2, Death Race 3: Inferno, and Death Race: Beyond Anarchy. Take a look at the new trailer and artwork for Death Race: Beyond Anarchy, courtesy of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.