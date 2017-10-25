STX Entertainment has released the first trailer and poster for Den of Thieves, a new crime thriller starring Gerard Butler as a legendary Los Angeles cop trying to take down a brazen crew of bank robbers. Along with this new trailer, STX has also debuted quite the unique poster, with this team of cops lead by Gerard Butler's Nick Flanagan on one side, and the bank robbers lead by 50 Cent's character on the bottom, which can be reversed so the robbers side is on top and the cops are on the bottom. We'll have to wait until January to find out who truly comes out on top in this epic thriller.

A Los Angeles crime saga in the vein of Heat, Den of Thieves follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's Dept. and the state's most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles. The team of bank robbers is rounded out by O'Shea Jackson Jr., Pablo Schreiber and Evan Jones, while the team of cops includes Brian Van Holt, Mo McCrae, Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau and Maurice Comte.

The trailer also breaks down just how impossible robbing the Federal Reserve may be, since every millimeter of the facility is covered with cameras. It's possible that this heist may be an homage of sorts to John Carpenter's Escape From New York, since the iconic Snake Plissken character, played by Kurt Russell, was convicted of trying to rob the Federal Reserve. Even if it's not an homage, the task at hand seems both impossible, and exceedingly rewarding, with Pablo Schrieber's character revealing that, at any given time, there's between $500 billion and $800 billion in the Federal Reserve. And, since it's essentially the only bank in the country that has never been robbed, this team plans to make criminal history.

The supporting cast is rounded out by Sonya Balmores, Jordan Bridges, Jermaine Rivers, Meadow Williams, UFC fighter Oleg Taktarov and Cooper Andrews, known best to Walking Dead fans as the inimitable Jerry from The Kingdom. STX Entertainment has handed out a release date of January 19, 2018, which will go up against Warner Bros.' post-9/11 war drama entitled 12 Strong, starring Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon. Both movies are sandwiched between two crowded weekends with four movies arriving on January 12, 2018 (Proud Mary, Condorito: La Pelicula, The Commuter and Paddington 2) and four more coming on January 26, 2018 (Maze Runner: The Death Cure, White Boy Rick, Extinction and Forever My Girl.

Christian Gudegast makes his feature directorial debut with Den of Thieves, working from his own original screenplay, although this project does mark a reunion with Gerard Butler. The filmmaker co-wrote last year's action sequel London Has Fallen with Creighton Rothenberger, Katrin Benedikt and Chad St. John, which starred Gerard Butler, reprising his role of Mike Bannon from Olympus Has Fallen. The filmmaker also wrote the script for A Man Apart starring Vin Diesel. Take a look at the traler, courtesy of STX Entertainment YouTube, and the poster for Den of Thieves below.