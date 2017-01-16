After Disney Channel's The Descendants was the top cable TV movie of 2015, a sequel was quickly ordered, with the beloved characters from the first movie all set to return, along with a few new characters as well. Today we have the first poster and trailer for Descendants 2, which offers our first look at Uma, the daughter of Little Mermaid villain Ursula, played by China Anne McClain. We also have a photo that features Uma alongside two more new characters, Harry (Thomas Doherty), the son of Peter Pan villain Captain Hook and Gus (Dylan Playfair), the son of Beauty and the Beast villain Gaston. Here's what director Kenny Ortega had to say about these new characters, and how they fit into the story.

"The Isle of the Lost is an island that houses the most infamous villains, so it seemed natural for a pirate gang including the offspring of Ursula, Captain Hook and Gaston to emerge as we take audiences deeper into the Descendants world. As our rich story unfolds, Uma, the daughter of the sea witch Ursula, proves that she's a force to be reckoned with as the leader of a pirate gang and the new self-proclaimed queen of the Isle. She's flanked here by her devoted henchmen, Harry, Captain Hook's son, her right-hand man who is always ready for action, and the handsome yet thick-headed Gil, Gaston's son."

Oh My Disney debuted this new trailer, with the poster arriving on the sequel's official Twitter. The story deepens in the music-driven sequel to the global smash hit Descendants, as the teenage sons and daughters of Disney's most infamous villains, Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay (also known as Villain Kids or VKs), try to find their place in idyllic Auradon. When the pressure to be royally perfect becomes too much for Mal, she returns to her rotten roots on the Isle of the Lost where her archenemy Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken her spot as self-proclaimed queen of the run-down town. Uma, still resentful over not being selected by Ben to go to Auradon Prep with the other Villain Kids, stirs her pirate gang including Captain Hook's son Harry and Gaston's son Gil, to break the barrier between the Isle of the Lost and Auradon, and unleash all the villains imprisoned on the Isle, once and for all.

Descendants was the No. 1 cable television movie of 2015 and the fifth highest-rated original movie ever on U.S. cable TV in Total Viewers. It is also the No. 1 Disney Channel Original Movie ever among kids in France, Netherlands, Belgium (south), Portugal, South Africa and Spain. In Italy, it is the No. 1 Disney Channel Original Movie ever among girls. Consumer interest remains strong in new Descendants stories as Disney Publishing's sequel book, "Return to the Isle of the Lost" written by Melissa de la Cruz, entered the New York Times Best Sellers List (Middle Grade Hardcover) at No. 2 last week, its first week of release. The first book, "The Isle of the Lost," was No. 1 for 14 weeks and this week, reentered for its 37th week on the best sellers list.

Emmy Award-winning director Kenny Ortega (Descendants, High School Musical movies, 2016's The Rocky Horror Picture Show) will return as director, executive producer and choreographer. Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), Cameron Boyce (Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything, Jessie), Booboo Stewart (X-Men Days of Future Past), Sofia Carson (Adventures in Babysitting) and Mitchell Hope will reprise their starring roles as Mal, Carlos, Jay, Evie and King Ben, respectively. Lauded writers Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon (The Starter Wife, Runaway Bride), who won a 2016 Writers Guild Award for Descendants, wrote Descendants 2 and will also executive-produce with Wendy Japhet (Descendants, An Education, The Italian Job). Take a look at the new trailer, poster and photo for Descendants 2, ahead of its premiere on Disney Channel this summer.