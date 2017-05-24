Gru remembers that it's good to be bad again in the third trailer for Universal and Illumination's highly-anticipated sequel Despicable Me 3. This trailer comes just days after we got our first look at the brand new Minion named Mutiny Mel, who leads a revolt among the Minions, which we can see in this new trailer has landed them all in jail. One particularly interesting scene in the trailer shows all of these minions making a run for it and trying to escape from (or break into) what looks like the Universal Studios lot, since we can see a poster for Sing in the background and the security guards' hats have logos that look quite similar to the Universal Studios log.

Regardless of what the Minions are doing at this studio, their mutiny leads to them being locked in the state prison, where they've seemed to take over the joint, getting a few massive inmates to lift weights for them, while other inmates teases that they've been "waiting a long time," although it isn't specified if they have been waiting for the Minions' arrival, or waiting for something else. We also see a number of the Minions getting prison tattoos at the end of the trailer, but this new footage largely focuses on Gru (Steve Carell), who has a crisis of conscious after meeting his evil twin brother Dru (Steve Carell).

The trailer, which comes courtesy of Illumination, opens with Gru's mother (Julie Andrews) revealing that she actually had twins, but she got divorced from her father shortly after their birth, with each parent taking a child. After all these years, Gru's twin brother Dru finally tracks him down and takes him, Lucy (Kristen Wiig) and the girls to his huge mansion, where he tries to lure Gru back to villainy. We also learn from this trailer that Gru has been fired from the Anti-Villain League, and even though he has left his life of villainy behind, it doesn't take much for Gru to become a villain again.

The reason Gru was fired from the Anti-Villain League is because he let the new villain Balthazar Bratt, voiced by South Park creator Trey Parker, get away. This unique character is described as a former child star who's grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the '80s, and proves to be Gru's most formidable nemesis to date. The team who brought you Despicable Me and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, returns to continue the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters-Margo, Edith and Agnes-and the Minions.

Aside from Trey Parker, the voice cast also includes Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario and Jenny Slate in an unspecified voice role. The animated film is produced by Illumination's Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy, and executive produced by Chris Renaud. Despicable Me 3, directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, co-directed by Eric Guillon, and written by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, will be released in theaters on June 30, 2017, where it will face The House and Amityville: The Awakening. Along with this trailer, we also have photos and Minion character posters from Despicable Me 3, which you can check out below.