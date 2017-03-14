This summer, villainy runs in the family. Steve Carell is Gru and Dru. Watch the new trailer for Despicable Me 3, in theaters June 30. It arrives along with the all-new poster & photos which you can check out below.

Illumination, who brought audiences Despicable Me and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, continues the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters, Margo, Edith and Agnes, and the Minions in Despicable Me 3. Directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, co-directed by Eric Guillon and written by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, the animated film is produced by Illumination's Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy, and executive produced by Chris Renaud.

Joining Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig in Despicable Me 3 is Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner Trey Parker, co-creator of Comedy Central's global phenomenon South Park and the Broadway smash The Book of Mormon. Parker voices the role of villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who's grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the '80s, and proves to be Gru's most formidable nemesis to date. The film will be released in theaters on June 30, 2017.

This all new 3D-CG Comedy-Adventure also star Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Nev Scharrel, Steve Coogan, Jenny Slate and Julie Andrews. This latest trailer reveals Gru's big family secret. That he has a twin bother named Dru. And guess what? This guy is a really bad influence on Gru. Not to mention he has a beautiful head of hair any man would be jealous of. But when you're as bald as Gru...Well, you can guess where this is going.

This all new trailer arrives courtesy of Illumination. The first Despicable Me arrived in 2010 and proved to be a big franchise for Illumination Entertainment, it's first movie. It also marked director Pierre Coffin's directorial debut, with the man back at the helm for this third adventure. The series also has a successful spin-off in Minions, released in 2015. Fear not fans, as those little yellow gibber-jabber machines are back in full force here.

Though Despicable Me is arriving just one week after the sure to be blockbuster hit Transformers: The Last Knight, it will most likely reign supreme during its first week of release in what is becoming a very crowded summer market place. Its main competition that week is the horror movie Amityville: Awakening, which truthfully doesn't stand a chance against Gru, Dru, and the Minions. It will also open against the comedy The House, starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler as a struggling couple who open an illegal gambling casino in their home to pay for their daughter's college. Despicable Me may not enjoy its top spot at the box office for very long, though, as the long-awaited Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives just one week later, rebooting that franchise for Sony and bringing Marvel officially into the fold.

But Gru and Dru will have that first weekend to remember for a lifetime, and the Despicable Me franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Get your first look at the all-new sequel right here, right now. This is going to be one fun summer!