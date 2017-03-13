When the first Despicable Me 3 teaser debuted in December, it gave us our first look at the new villain Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker), whom Gru (Steve Carell) and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) have to face off against. Today, we have a preview for the full-length trailer, which features quite the surprising revelation. That Gru actually has a twin brother named Dru. This brief scene features Gru flying to an island, where he discovers that Dru has done quite well for himself, living in a massive mansion.

This trailer preview surfaced on YouTube earlier today, revealing that the second trailer debuts online tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14. It seems likely that we'll get our first full look at Dru in the sneak preview. This new character will also be voiced by Steve Carell. It still isn't clear how Dru fits into the story at this point, or how Dru managed to track down his twin brother after all these years. This trailer preview does show that Gru doesn't exactly give Dru's associate a warm welcome.

Joining Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig in Despicable Me 3 is Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner Trey Parker, co-creator of Comedy Central's global phenomenon South Park and the Broadway smash The Book of Mormon. Parker voices the role of villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who's grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the '80s, and proves to be Gru's most formidable nemesis to date. The voice cast also features Miranda Cosgrove, reprising her role from the first two films as Margo, along with Russell Brand, Steve Coogan, Dana Gaier and Andy Newman, with director Pierre Coffin returning to voice the Minions.

The team who brought you Despicable Me and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, returns to continue the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters Margo, Edith and Agnes, and the Minions. Despicable Me 3, directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, co-directed by Eric Guillon, and written by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, will be released in theaters on June 30, 2017. This animated sequel will be going up against The Weinstein Company's Amityville: The Awakening, Warner Bros.' The House and Broad Green Pictures' Wish Upon.

The animated film is produced by Illumination's Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy, and executive produced by Chris Renaud. The first Despicable Me movie opened at $56.3 million before taking in $251.5 million domestically and $543.1 million worldwide from a $69 million budget. 2013's Despicable Me 2 debuted at $83.5 million en route to a domestic total of $368 million and a worldwide tally of $970.7 million, from a $76 million budget. The 2015 spin-off Minions opened with a whopping $115.7 million opening weekend, with a domestic take of $336 million and a worldwide tally of $1.1 billion from an $74 million budget. Take a look at the trailer preview for Despicable Me 3 below, and check back tomorrow for the new trailer.