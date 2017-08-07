This weekend, DreamWorks Animation's Despicable Me 3 took the 10th spot at the box office, earning an estimated $5.2 million in what will likely be the last weekend in the top 10 for this Despicable Me sequel. This weekend's gross also helped the franchise set a new record, becoming the highest-grossing animated franchise in history, with the $5.2 million domestic take and $21.2 million international take pushing the Despicable Me franchise to $3.528 billion globally. This tally pushed it past the Shrek franchise, whose five movies, including the Puss in Boots spin-off, have earned $3.51 billion globally.

Deadline reports that Despicable Me 3 has now earned $240.7 million domestic and $879.4 million worldwide, from just an $80 million production budget. The movie has still yet to open in Italy, Greece and Turkey, so it's possible that it could be able to crack the $1 billion mark, if this animated sequel performs well in those countries. Still, it will likely surpass the $900 million mark soon, which will likely make this one of the year's most profitable movies.

The Despicable Me franchise kicked off in 2010 with the original hit Despicable Me, which took in $251.5 million domestically and $291.6 million internationally for a global total of $543.1 million from a $69 million budget. It's also worth noting that this first movie did not have a release in China, but that changed in 2013's Despicable Me 2, which took in $368 million domestically and a whopping $602.7 million internationally (including $52.5 million in China), for a global total of $970.7 million. The 2015 spin-off Minions continued the franchise's box office dominance, earning $336 million domestic, $823.3 million internationally (including $68 million in China) for a worldwide tally of $1.1 billion, the second highest-grossing animated movie behind Disney's Frozen ($1.2 billion).

Despicable Me 3 brings back the team who brought you Despicable Me and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, to continue the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters, Margo, Edith and Agnes and the Minions. Despicable Me 3 is directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, co-directed by Eric Guillon, and written by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio. DreamWorks Animation hasn't officially announced Despicable Me 4, but the next chapter is set up at the end of part 3, with Dru setting off to become the next super villain that Gru must stop at all costs.

In Despicable Me 3, after he is fired from the Anti-Villain League for failing to take down the latest bad guy to threaten humanity, Gru finds himself in the midst of a major identity crisis. But when a mysterious stranger shows up to inform Gru that he has a long-lost twin brother, a brother who desperately wishes to follow in his twin's despicable footsteps, one former super-villain will rediscover just how good it feels to be bad. Steve Carell not only reprises his role as Gru, but also takes on a second part-that of Dru, Gru's long-lost twin. Kristen Wiig returns as super-spy Lucy, while Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner Trey Parker voices new villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who has become obsessed with the evil TV character he played in the '80s. Gru's most formidable and comedic nemesis to date, Bratt is out to take down Hollywood...and anyone who stands in his way.