It's the reunion we've waited a lifetime for. Well, not really. The usually stellar Keanu Reeves and the always welcome Wynona Ryder first appeared together in one of Revees' most critically derided and divisive movies. One his most hardcore fans find hard to defend. Francis Ford Coppola's Dracula. Now, the pair are ready to give the world another taste of their unique chemistry, and it allows both actors to return to a genre they long ago abandoned, the romantic comedy. This is actually pretty exciting.

Keanu Reeves (The Matrix trilogy, John Wick, John Wick: Chapter Two) and Academy Award Nominee and Golden Globe Winner Winona Ryder (Girl Interrupted, Stranger Things) will star in Victor Levin's (5 to 7) comedy Destination Wedding, from Levin's original script. Sunshine Pictures' Gail Lyon is producing with Two Camel Films' Elizabeth Dell. Robert Jones is producing for The Fyzz Facility, which is fully financing the film. Elevated's Cassian Elwes and The Fyzz Facility's Wayne Marc Godfrey are executive producing. Principal photography recently wrapped in central California.

Destination Wedding tells the story of two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests, both pariahs at this affair, who develop a mutual affection despite themselves. But to act on those feelings would be to trust hope over experience, a foolish choice indeed.

Destination Wedding sees Reeves and Ryder renew a fan-favorite on-screen partnership that began with Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992) and has included Richard Linklater's A Scanner Darkly (2006). Most recently, Reeves reprised his role in John Wick: Chapter 2 for Summit Entertainment and received critical acclaim in Marti Noxon's To The Bone, which was released by Netflix last month. Ryder has been lauded for her performance in the immensely poplar Netflix series Stranger Things, which earned her a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nomination for her role as Joyce Byers. Stranger Things 2 will premiere on Netflix on October 27th.

Writer-Director Levin's debut film, 5 to 7 (2015) starred Anton Yelchin, Bérénice Marlohe, Frank Langella and Glenn Close. A Golden Globe winner and four-time Emmy nominee, his previous writing work has included Mad About You, Mad Men, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton (2004) and Then She Found Me (2008). He is currently an executive producer, writer and director for the critically-acclaimed Starz comedy Survivor's Remorse.

Lyon and Dell teamed for this project. Previous credits for Lyon include Gattaca, Erin Brockovich, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, and Edge of Darkness. Dell's credits include B-Girl, and the series Logan Paul Vs. The Fyzz Facility's Robert Jones said this.

"The Fyzz is incredibly excited to work with Vic, Gail, Elizabeth and Cassian and to be a part of Destination Wedding. When comedy is seated in character and truth it's both funny and moving, and on that basis Vic's screenplay is one of the best I've read in a long time. Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are wonderfully skilful actors and their chemistry on-screen truly brings these irascible characters to life. Their unswerving commitment to the project is a testament to both material and director."

Gail Lyon had this to say.

"Elizabeth and I have both known Vic a long time, and it's been our collective pleasure to work together, along with Cassian and The Fyzz, to bring this movie to life. Keanu and Winona bring a lot of history and chemistry to their roles, which adds a wonderful dimension to their performances and their dynamic."

WME, Lawrence Kopeikin and Cassian Elwes are representing the film. Reeves and Levin are represented by WME, and Ryder by The Gersh Agency and Anonymous Content and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.