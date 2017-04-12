Five years after being nominated for Best Picture with her critically-acclaimed thriller Zero Dark Thirty, which took moviegoers inside the Navy Seal operation that ended with the killing of terrorist Osama Bin Laden, director Kathryn Bigelow is back with another true story adaptation. Producer Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures has revealed the first trailer, poster and photos today for Detroit, which has been given an August 4 release date. Much like Zero Dark Thirty, this new film Detroit sheds some light on a critical time in American history, exploring the 1967 Detroit riots that rocked the nation.

From the Academy Award winning director of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Detroit tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of 1967. The riots were sparked after the police raided an after-hours bar known as the Blind Pig on July 23, 1967, which lead to police confrontations that spawned looting and rioting which would ultimately last for five days resulting in one of the largest citizens' uprisings in the history of the United States. The Detroit riots resulted in 43 dead, 1,189 injured, over 7,200 arrests, and more than 2,000 buildings destroyed.

During the first night of the riots, Detroit Tigers star Willie Horton, who grew up in the area where the Detroit riots took place, drove to the scene and delivered a speech while standing atop a car and wearing his Tigers uniform to try and calm the mob, but his pleas fell on deaf ears as the riots continued. Michigan governor George R. Romney deployed the Michigan National Guard to try and control the situation, while U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson sent in both the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions. The massive scale of the riots has only been surpassed by the 1863 New York City draft riots, and the 1992 Los Angeles riots, following the acquittal of the LAPD officers who assaulted Rodney King.

The drama features an ensemble cast that includes John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor, Ben O'Toole, Joseph David Jones, Ephraim Sykes, Leon Thomas III, Nathan Davis Jr., Peyton Alex Smith, Malcolm David Kelley, Gbenga Akinnabve, Chris Chalk, Jeremy Strong, Laz Alonzo, Austin Hebert, Miguel Pimentel, Kris Davis, John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie. Kathryn Bigelow directs from a sceenplay by Mark Boal, who wrote The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty. Megan Ellison produces through her Annapurna Pictures company alongside Kathryn Bigelow, Mark Boal, Matthew Budman and Colin Wilson.

Annapurna Pictures has set an August 4 release date for this true story thriller, which puts it up against Sony's highly-anticipated Steven King adaptation The Dark Tower and Open Road Films' romance Midnight Sun. It is not clear quite yet if this will get a wide release or a limited release on August 4, but it will also go up against indies such as Ingrid Goes West, Wind River, Step and Lycan. Take a look at the new trailer, poster and photos for Detroit below.