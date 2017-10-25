After more than a decade, Rob Zombie is returning to the franchise that turned him into a modern voice in horror. It's been revealed that Zombie is going to make The Devil's Rejects 2 as his next directorial project. Not many details are known at the present time, but it looks like he's finally going to round out his trilogy, which started with House Of 1000 Corpses and continued with The Devil's Rejects in 2005.

In case you aren't familiar, The Devil's Rejects (arguably Rob Zombie's best movie), serves as both a spin-off and sequel to House of 1000 Corpses and takes the series in a totally different direction. The movie features the Firefly family, with Otis (Bill Moseley) and Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) escaping a raid on their famous murder house and heading to a remote desert motel. They meet up with Baby's father, Capt. Spaulding (Sid Haig), with the trio intent on continuing their string of murders. As they do, a vengeful Sheriff Wydell (William Forsythe) slowly closes in on them.

Spoilers for those who haven't seen The Devil's Rejects, but the end of the movie sees the main characters going out in a blaze of gunfire, ala Bonnie and Clyde. So that raises a lot of questions about the story that The Devil's Rejects sequel will tell, but it's possible Rob Zombie could go in a spin-off direction with it. In any case, this is probably exciting, or at the very least interesting, news for fans of the cult horror movie. Rob Zombie, who only this past year ended his feud with John Carpenter over his Halloween remake, is currently hosting 13 Nights of Halloween for HDNet Movies and talked a bit about The Devil's Rejects.

"What I was looking to do with The Devil's Rejects, essentially, was not make a sequel to House of 1000 Corpses, the movie that this is a sequel to. Because I had done that and I didn't want to retread the same ground. That is kind of a colorful, wacky film and I wanted to make more of a gritty, serious, post-modern western. But I wanted everyone to sympathize with the villains, who were disgusting in the movie...Initially on release, it was not a blockbuster by any means, and over the years it just gets more popular and more popular. 10, 12, whatever, 14 years later, I'm just amazed at how loyal the fanbase are, and how they just turn out with tattoos of the characters, and dressed in costume. Still lining up to get autographs from all of the actors in the film."

The fact that The Devil's Rejects, which only made $19.3 million upon its initial release, has continued to gain fans over the years possibly explains why Rob Zombie is finally revisiting the franchise. Bloody Disgusting broke the news that The Devil's Rejects sequel is happening, but Zombie has yet to officially announce it himself. At the moment, there's no official information regarding who will star in the movie, when filming will begin or when we can expect to see it, but we'll be sure to keep you up to date as more information is made available. Rob Zombie hasn't directed a movie since the somewhat disappointing 31.