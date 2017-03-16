20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul! Based on the record-breaking book series by Jeff Kinney, a family road trip goes hilariously off course, thanks to Greg's newest scheme to (finally!) become famous. Check out the latest trailer below and get ready for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul to hit theaters May 19th!

This new trailer starts off the exact same way as the first trailer, which arrived in earlier February. But Wimp fans, don't be so quick to turn away. There is a ton of new footage here and plenty of fresh jokes as a squad of seagulls attack the Heffley family en route to grandma's house.

Last year, 20th Century Fox gave fans a sneak peek at the new cast members who replace all of the stars from the first three Wimpy Kid movies. Jason Drucker steps in for Zachary Gordon as Greg, with Charlie Wright replacing Devon Bostick as his older brother Rodrick and Owen Asztalos replacing Robert Capron as Rowley. Alicia Silverstone and Tom Everett Scott also join the cast as the parents Susan and Frank, replacing Rachael Harris and Steve Zahn. While the cast is different, this sequel is still based on the beloved book series created by Jeff Kinney.

We further see in this latest teaser how Greg and Rodrick hatch a plan to skip out on the family trip, and attend the Player Expo, a video game convention. We get to see Greg's parents rocking out to the Spice Girls. And we meet the new Heffley family pet, a pig who causes some stinky trouble.

David Bowers directs Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul from a script by Adam Sztykiel, based on the popular book series by Jeff Kinney. David Bowers has directed the last three Wimpy Kid movies, 2011's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, 2012's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days and this new family adventure, and he has also directed animated films such as Astro Boy and Flushed Away. Adam Sztykiel is best known for creating the NBC comedy series Undateable, and he also wrote the screenplays for Made of Honor, Due Date, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip and the upcoming sequel We're the Millers 2.

Fox has issued a May 19 release date for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, which puts it up against another 20th Century Fox film, Alien: Covenant and Warner Bros.' drama Everything, Everything. While it's incredibly rare that a movie studio pits two of its own movies against each other, it may not be such a bad strategy this time around, since both Alien: Covenant and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul are geared towards much different audiences. Take a look at the first trailer for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul below courtesy of 20th Century Fox.