20th Century Fox has debuted the first teaser trailer and poster for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, which is set to hit theaters on May 19. This trailer pokes some fun at the superhero genre, in its own unique way, teasing that none of the caped crusaders, galactic guardians or amazing web slingers over the past decade dared to be "wimpy" like the title character Greg, portrayed by Jason Drucker. This trailer gives fans a better look at the brand new cast that has been assembled for this fourth Wimpy Kid movie.

Back in November, 20th Century Fox unveiled a preview that gave fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the new cast members, who replace all of the stars from the first three Wimpy Kid movies. Jason Drucker replaces Zachary Gordon as Greg, with Charlie Wright replacing Devon Bostick as his older brother Rodrick and Owen Asztalos replacing Robert Capron as Rowley. Alicia Silverstone and Tom Everett Scott also join the cast as the parents Susan and Frank, replacing Rachael Harris and Steve Zahn. While the cast is different, this sequel is still based on the beloved book series created by Jeff Kinney.

In the latest Diary of a Wimpy Kid installment, a family road trip to attend Meemaw's 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course, thanks to Greg's newest scheme to (finally!) become famous. We see in this new trailer that both Greg and Rodrick hatch a plan to skip out on the family trip, steal their parents minivan and attend the Player Expo, a video game convention. Their plan doesn't turn out too well, since their parents watch them give a live interview from the convention. The trailer ends with the whole family belting out a 1990s classic, that is quite surprising.

David Bowers directs Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul from a script by Adam Sztykiel, based on the popular book series by Jeff Kinney. David Bowers has directed the last three Wimpy Kid movies, 2011's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, 2012's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days and this new family adventure, and he has also directed animated films such as Astro Boy and Flushed Away. Adam Sztykiel is best known for creating the NBC comedy series Undateable, and he also wrote the screenplays for Made of Honor, Due Date, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip and the upcoming sequel We're the Millers 2.

20th Century Fox has issued a May 19 release date for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, which puts it up against another 20th Century Fox film, Alien: Covenant and Warner Bros.' drama Everything, Everything. While it's incredibly rare that a movie studio pits two of its own movies against each other, it may not be such a bad strategy this time around, since both Alien: Covenant and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul are geared towards much different audiences. Perhaps this could change the way studios release their movies, if both turn out to be big hits. Take a look at the first trailer for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul below.