Nobody can doubt Christian Bale's commitment to his acting roles (or rolls). The British actor recently signed on to portray former Vice President Dick Cheney in Adam McKay's upcoming Untitled Dick Cheney Project, and has gone through yet another body transformation to prepare. While Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin are ditching sugar and pastas and hitting the gym every day to prepare for Deadpool 2, Bale is seemingly doing the exact opposite to pack on the pounds to get into Cheney shape.

Christian Bale was spotted by X17Online and they posted some pictures of his latest weight gain for the role. Bale is clearly looking more like his character in 2013's American Hustle as opposed to his physique in American Psycho or Batman. Christian Bale portraying Dick Cheney does seem like an odd choice at first, but the actor looks as if he's as committed as ever to bring the former vice president's story to the big screen and McKay was apparently able to see some Cheney in Bale.

Christian Bale is no stranger to shifting weights to prepare for his acting roles. In American Psycho, the star hit the gym and had a strict diet regiment to build muscle for the role while 2004's The Machinist saw Bale go the complete opposite direction into a sickly, skinny look. Bale dropped down to 120 pounds for the role by eating an apple and a can of tuna a day supplemented with cigarettes to keep his mind off of food. 2005's Batman Begins saw the return of the body that Bale had in American Psycho, which was lean and muscular. Bale put on 40 pounds for 2013's American Hustle while sporting an intense comb over hair style.

Adam McKay's Dick Cheney biopic also stars Steve Carell as former United States defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld and Amy Adams as Cheney's wife Lynne. There has not been any official announcement on who will be playing former president George W. Bush, but Adam McKay could always call on his old friend and partner Will Ferrell to do reprise his role. Ferrell has played Bush on many occasions and just recently at the Not the White House Correspondents Dinner television broadcast and proved that he can still pull off one heck of a good Bush impression.

While new Vice President Mike Pence has cited him as a role model, Cheney has always been a polarizing figure, and a lightning rod for controversy for his role in expanding the powers of the presidency while he served eight years as VP to President George W. Bush. McKay has always found Cheney's story to be fascinating and he looks to show moviegoers what motivated the former VP and just how much he shaped the world that we currently live in. The project is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin shooting shortly. No official release date for the movie has been set, but in the meantime, check out the pictures of Christian Bale's latest body transformation below.