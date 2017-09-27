We haven't had a Die Hard movie for a few years, and we arguably haven't had a great movie in the franchise since the 90s, but Hollywood is going to give it at least one more shot. Director Len Wiseman announced quite some time ago that he is working on Die Hard 6, which will serve as both a prequel and a sequel that will feature a young version of John McClane fighting crime in the 70s. Now, the casting process is underway to find the young John McClane and Die Hard 6 is moving forward.

Len Wiseman, who also directed Live Free or Die Hard, recently spoke with Deadline and confirmed that this Die Hard prequel/sequel is still in the works. Bruce Willis is already signed on to play John McClane again in the present, but they still need an actor to fill the role of a pre-Die Hard version of the character. According to Wiseman, they are taking the casting for this Die Hard prequel very seriously. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The right casting for this role is crucial. Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill."

Indeed, despite a couple of not-so-great sequels, Die Hard is one of the most beloved action franchises there is and that all rests on John McClane's shoulders. Specifically, there's a whole lot of love for the first movie. But that movie really does feel like an origin story in some ways. He goes from a regular cop to a hero in that night. He's just a regular guy. With that said, exploring his early days as a New York City cop could venture into some dicey territory. There's no word yet on who is being eyed for the role, but it's going to be tough to find the right guy to do it.

Specific plot details have mostly been kept under wraps up to this point, but we do know that the movie is somehow going to blend the two timelines and that Bruce Willis will have more than a cameo role in Die Hard 6. That opens the door for a great many questions. How are they going to justify switching between both timelines? Is someone from John McClane's past going to come back to haunt him, forcing him to recount some of his earliest days as a cop? That's just speculative, but it's going to be hard to make it seem like anything but a gimmick in order to have Bruce Willis appear in the movie.

A Good Day to Die Hard, which was released in 2013, was the last time we saw John McClane on screen. The movie didn't do particularly well at the box office, bringing in $304 million worldwide, but it was absolutely bombed with critics and fans. Currently, the movie has a very poor 14 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a terrible 40 percent audience rating. All of that to say, Die Hard 6 won't have to do much to be an improvement. The movie doesn't currently have a release date, but we'll be sure to keep you up to date as more information on the project is made available.