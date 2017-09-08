Die Hard is unquestionably one of the greatest action movies ever made. This is the one that helped turn Bruce Willis into the man we know and love today. And he's yet to top the perfection of taking out those bad guys in Nakatomi Plaza. While a point of contention with some, Die Hard is also considered an excellent Christmas movie by many. Now, in a delightfully inappropriate move, Die Hard is getting turned into an illustrated children's Christmas book.

A listing on Amazon reveals that comedian Doogie Horner and artist JJ Harrison have teamed to make A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic. The book is going to recount the events of John McClane taking out Hans Gruber and the gang in the style of Twas the Night Before Christmas. If that doesn't sound like a great idea and quite possibly the best thing in the franchise since the original Die Hard movie, I don't know what could top it. Here's the description of the book via Amazon.

"All John McClane wants for Christmas is to reunite with his estranged family. But when his wife's office holiday party turns into a deadly hostage situation, he has to save her life before he can get home in time for Christmas! The unconventional fan-favorite movie Die Hard is now an illustrated storybook, complete with machine guns, European terrorists, and a cop who's forced to rely on all his cunning and skills (and the help of a fellow officer) to save the day. Based on the classic 'Night Before Christmas' poem and filled with whimsical illustrations, this cleverly reimagined homage is destined to become a holiday classic."

Even though it is being done in the style of a kid's book, A Die Hard Christmas is probably not suited for kids. Some of the illustrated pages are on Amazon and they are pretty screen-accurate. That means they are very violent. Fun for fans of the movie, maybe not the best thing for kids.

As far as Die Hard goes, there are few who argue against the movie in general, but this book does touch on an interesting issue. For some, Die Hard is one of the best Christmas movies ever. It takes place on Christmas Eve and John McClane is motivated by his family. That's enough to make it a Christmas movie for many. However, others feel that it is an action movie that just so happens to take place on Christmas Eve. This book makes it very clear that, at least in the eyes of the creative team, Die Hard is absolutely a Christmas movie. And a "holiday classic," at that.

A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic is going to be released on October 17 and will retail for $17 Though, it looks like it may go for less on Amazon. So if you want a new way to enjoy Die Hard this holiday season, this is a good way to go about it. You can check out some of the art from the Die Hard Christmas book for yourself below.