James Franco is winning praise for his performance as misunderstood auteur Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, which tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Wiseau's cult classic The Room was made. Today, we have the new trailer and a poster featuring Franco, his real-life brother Dave and Seth Rogen, who all collaborated to bring forth what is one of the true Oscar contenders of the year.

The Disaster Artist tells the true story of following one's dreams. The film premiered to raucous laughter and standing ovations at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness last night. And now, we're getting a taste of exactly what this movie is, and just how powerful it's message can be. There is true heart at the center of this hilarious tale. And you wouldn't even believe it if it weren't true.

With The Disaster Artist, James Franco transforms the tragicomic true-story of aspiring filmmaker and infamous Hollywood outsider Tommy Wiseau, an artist whose passion was as sincere as his methods were questionable, into a celebration of friendship, artistic expression, and dreams pursued against insurmountable odds. Based on Greg Sestero's best-selling tell-all about the making of Tommy's cult-classic disasterpiece The Room ("The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made"), The Disaster Artist is a hilarious and welcome reminder that there is more than one way to become a legend, and no limit to what you can achieve when you have absolutely no idea what you're doing.

James Franco was at TIFF, where he took some time out to discuss his new movie. He had this to say to Vanity Fair about his lover for the original The Room and why he wanted to make the movie.

"The Room is not the worst movie. It is the best worst movie. I think that is an important distinction. There are thousands upon thousands of movies that people never watch, and people are still watching this movie. I think the secret sauce of The Room is that Tommy put his heart and soul into it, and whether they recognize it or not, people feel that."

When it came time to cast himself in the role, Jame Franco quickly discovered that he wasn't Tommy Wiseau's first choice. Wiseau actually wanted Johnny Depp. And the cult mastermind also poked a little bit of criticism at Franco. Says James about Tommy's suggestion that they lock down Johnny Depp.

"I laughed. And he said, 'Why are you laughing?' I said, 'I don't know, dude. He's a big movie star. He's in {Pirates of the Caribbean]. Then Greg [Greg Sestero, author of the 2013 book upon which the movie is based] said, 'What about you, James?'"

Tommy Wiseau didn't outright complain about the choice for Franco to play him But he did say this.

"Yeah, James, I've seen your stuff. You've done some good things, some bad things."

Well, the verdict is in. And it sounds like James Franco knocked this one out of the park. You can watch Franco's performance in the full-length trailer that was just released courtesy of A24.