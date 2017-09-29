Bigfoot is real. Or so a new documentary, Discovering Bigfoot, will try and prove. The legend of the creature known as Bigfoot has fascinated mankind for decades, but obtaining any sort of actual, scientific actual proof that the creature truly exists has alluded us. Sure, there are things like the famous Patterson/Gimlin footage that still has many scratching their heads, but that's not enough for the world at large to declare Bigfoot as anything more than a myth. Now, a new trailer for Discovering Bigfoot makes some pretty bold claims that may have us changing our tone once this movie arrives next month. But probably not.

The trailer confidently claims that it will present "Indisputable photographic evidence" of Bigfoot's existence. As cool as that may be, one would think we would have heard about or seen this evidence prior to the release of Discovering Bigfoot. In any case, the movie follows researchers Todd Standing and renowned expert Professor Dr. Jeff Meldrum on a three day expedition to try and gather evidence for the existence of Sasquatch, or whatever it is you want to call this mythical, but possibly real, creature. Here's the synopsis for Discovering Bigfoot.

"What we think we know of human origins and evolution is about to change forever as we discover the truth about a species that has remained elusive by outwitting and evading modern man for decades despite his best efforts. Journey into the heart of Sasquatch Country and experience three incredible days in the field with bigfoot experts. This unprecedented feature film includes extraordinary never before seen Sasquatch footage that will shock the world. Witness a terrifying altercation between Sasquatch Researcher Todd Standing and three Sasquatch creatures in the wild."

Despite any belief, or disbelief, you may have when it comes to Bigfoot, there is no doubt that something about the legendary apelike creature has managed to hold our attention as a society for a very long time. On the one hand, even if only a small fraction of reported sightings had any weight to them, it would still be a pretty overwhelming amount of "evidence" to try and explain away. On the other hand, if Bigfoot really does exist, why has no body ever been found? Why no actual, physical proof? We can go round and round with such questions, but it's those very questions that justify the existence of something like Discovering Bigfoot.

Todd Standing not only leads the way as the main Bigfoot expert in this movie, but he also directed Discovering Bigfoot. If you're looking to catch the movie as soon as possible, it is going to arrive in select theaters and digital platforms on October 27. If you're thinking you may want a copy for yourself, you can head on over to Reality Entertainment and pre-order one, which should be available in April of 2018. For now, check out the trailer for Discovering Bigfoot for yourself below.