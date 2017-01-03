Disney's smash hit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story continues to work its way up the box office charts, recently passing Captain America: Civil War as the second highest grossing movie domestically, behind Finding Dory ($486.3 million). While it should be just a matter of time before Rogue One surpasses Finding Dory on the domestic charts, this beloved Star Wars spin-off just passed another milestone on the worldwide charts, crossing the $800 million mark with $800.7 million. This movie also helped Disney make history of its own, becoming the first studio ever to record over $3 billion at the domestic box office.

As of now, Rogue One has earned $439.7 million at the domestic box office and $361.7 million in international markets for its worldwide tally of $800.7 million, after just three weeks in theaters. Barring a steep drop-off in the weeks ahead, it should have no trouble crossing the $1 billion worldwide mark, especially since it still has one major worldwide market left to open in. On Friday, January 6, Rogue One will debut in China, and if the grosses for Star Wars: The Force Awakens are any indication, it should have a huge showing in the Middle Kingdom. Star Wars: The Force Awakens earned $124.1 million in China, the second highest international market behind the U.K.'s $163.5 million.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is just a small part of Disney's phenomenal year at the box office, as it became the first studio in history to cross $3 billion at the domestic box office. The Wrap reports that Disney earned $3.001 billion domestically, in the calendar year between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016, along with a record-breaking $4.604 billion internationally for an all-time worldwide record of $7.605 billion. Last year, the studio broke records for domestic ($2.279 billion), international ($3.565 billion) and global ($5.844 billion) box office, as they shattered their own records this year.

The studio has an estimated domestic market share of 26.5% for 2016, which includes 13 new releases, plus revenue from Star Wars: The Force Awakens within the 2016 calendar year. The studio is responsible for four of the top 5 movies on the domestic charts, with Finding Dory, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Captain America: Civil War taking the top three spots, followed by Universal's Secret Life of Pets ($368.3 million) and Disney's The Jungle Book ($364 million). Disney is also responsible for seven movies in the top 12 domestically, with Zootopia ($341.2 million) in seventh place, Doctor Strange ($230.2 million) in 10th place and Moana ($213.3 million) in 12th place.

On the international charts, Disney's Captain America: Civil War ($1.1 billion), Finding Dory ($1.027 billion), Zootopia ($1.023 billion) and The Jungle Book ($966.6 million) hold the top four spots. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is currently in seventh place at the worldwide box office with $800.7 million with Doctor Strange in 11th place worldwide with $657.8 million. This 2017 calendar year could be even bigger for Disney, with the release of several highly-anticipated movies such as Beauty and the Beast (March 17, 2017), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5, 2017), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (May 26, 2017), Cars 3 (June 16, 2017), Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7, 2017), Thor: Ragnarok (November 3, 2017) and Star Wars: Episode VIII (December 15, 2017).