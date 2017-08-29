Disney has just stepped up in a huge way in order to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The company has officially committed $1 million to the American Red Cross in support of recovery efforts taking place in Houston, Texas, as well as other areas of the country that were rocked by the massive storm. Not only that, but Disney is going to try and raise a lot more money to help those in need in the wake of one of the worst storms to hit the United States in years.

According to Deadline, Disney will hold a Day of Giving benefit on August 31 in order to try and raise more money for relief efforts. The event will kickoff on ABC local affiliate stations and Good Morning America, as well as throughout the day on ABC, Freeform and Radio Disney, who will have a "call to action" for people to donate to the American Red Cross. The money raised will go to help those most affected by the storm. Here's what Disney CEO had to say about it in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to everyone in the devastating path of this historic storm. It's hard to fully appreciate the impact, in part because it isn't over yet. But we know thousands of people have lost everything and now face the daunting challenge of putting their lives and communities back together, and we're using our unique resources and reach to help those in need."

In addition to the initial $1 million donation and fundraising later this week, Disney will also be matching donations made to the Red Cross and other qualifying organizations by employees dollar for dollar. Disney is easily one of the biggest companies in Hollywood right now and they are doing everything they to help the people who really need it. This is not the first time Disney has done such a thing. Back in 2012, Disney held a similar fundraising day in the wake of Hurricane Sandy that raised more than $18 million.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Friday and has impacted Houston, Texas and some parts of Louisiana the most. The storm lingered over the weekend as a tropical storm and dropped more than 15 inches of rain, with Houston expecting another 10 to 20 inches this week. Seven have been confirmed dead in the wake of the worst is expected to come as a major levee recently broke in Texas, which is going to cause much more flooding. That being the case, there are going to be a lot of people who need a lot of help in the coming weeks.

Disney also stepped up last year and donated $1 million to the shooting that took place at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. It is nice to see a company that makes so much money try to do some good with that money in a serious time of need. Beyond the initial relief efforts that will be needed, many people are going to need money to rebuild their lives and their homes following the devastation. Disney is doing their part to help get more of that money into the right hands.