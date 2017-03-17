Beauty and the Beast is in theaters this weekend, and it's the umpteenth time Disney has rebooted one of their animated classics with a live-action cast. The movie has already made bank it its opening day, and Disney isn't about to stop this trend anytime soon. There are live-action reboots of Aladdin, Dumbo, and the Little Mermaid all in various stages of production right now. And more are expected to be announced before the year is over. But there is one movie you can scratch off the list. And that's the 2013 blockbuster smash hit Frozen.

So you can stop sweating and worrying about whether Disney is going to give this fairy tale a humanized rebuff. Also off the list for any immediate Disney live-action reboot are the movies The Emperor's New Groove, Lilo & Stitch, Brother Bear, Bolt and The Princess and the Frog. You can scratch Tangled and Big Hero 6 off that list. And don't even think you're seeing a Moana live action movie until at least sometime in the later half of the next decade.

Via Vulture, President of Motion Picture Production at Walt Disney Studios Sean Bailey has confirmed that when it comes to their live-action reboots, they aren't touching anything that came out after the year 2000. Says Bailey about how they decided what should get a live action reboot.

"We're not looking at anything very recent, [anything] that still feels like it's still the provenance of current Disney animation."

Disney currently has over a dozen live-action adaptations of classic animated movies currently in the works. Along with the ones mentioned above, there is also a retelling of Peter Pan that is in the works, which will be based directly on Disney's animated version. And Emma Stone is gearing up to star in Cruella, which will look at 101 Dalmatians from the villains point of view. It will be the third live-action movie based on this Disney property. Mulan is also happening. Bailey says he's taking a few pointers from Marvel and Star Wars in terms of keeping their live-action franchise afloat.

"We thought if Iron Man and Thor and Captain America are Marvel superheroes, then maybe Alice, Cinderella, Mowgli, and Belle are our superheroes, and Cruella and Maleficent are our super villains. Maybe if there's a way to reconnect with that affinity for what those characters mean to people in a way that gets the best talent and uses the best technology, that could become something really exciting. It feels very Disney, playing to the competitive advantages of this label."

There are currently 56 Walt Disney animated classics considered to be canon. Right now, the trend is to release two of these live-action adaptations a year. That means we'll be seeing a whole lot more of these. In development right now are a movie based on The Black Cauldron and another that will adapt the Night on Bald Mountain sequence from Fantasia.

Big movies that have yet to be announced as part of the live-action series include the first feature length movie Disney ever made, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. A couple of Snow White movies were released from various studios over the last couple of years, so this is a title that needs to cool off a bit. Also not yet announced are Bambi, Song of the South, Lady and the Tramp, The Sword and the Stone, The AristoCats, Robin Hood, The Rescuers, The Fox and the Hound, The Great Mouse Detective, Oliver & Company, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Hercules. But you can expect these to all be revived throughout the 20s. Then, it will be onto movies like Frozen and Lilo & Stitch. Heck, at some point, Disney might even try doing a live-action version of a Pixar movie. But that isn't being planned just yet.