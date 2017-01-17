We've long suspected that every Pixar movie from Toy Story to The Good Dinosaur takes place in the same universe. Now a new Disney Easter Egg video shows how that is possible. With a few fun transitions, a dozen interlocking Easter eggs are revealed that quickly move through the entire Pixar catalogue. And it's nothing short of amazing, especially considering some of the foresight the animators had to have to pull it all off.

Things kick off with Dory bumping into a group of school children on a trip to the local aquarium, and if you look close enough, you'll spot Riley from Inside Out in the back ground. That transitions to Inside Out, where we see how Riley fondly remembers back to her time with the dinosaur, which cleverly connects to The Good Dinosaur. This then transitions to Milo, the star of that movie, who was actually a toy in a training exorcise as seen in Monsters, Inc.

This video, which appears on the official Toy Story Facebook, continues to go on like that for a good two and a half minutes. The way the various characters all appear and reappear in the various movies is very clever and sometimes very well hidden. But this is a daisy chain that loops through all of the movies, and it's interesting to see just how every single movie shares some kind of interesting connection that firmly places them all in the same animated universe. If you didn't think there was a way to incorporate Brave into Cars think again. And Sully, from Monsters, Inc. cleverly connects to Brave. It's a swirl of sheer madness that is a lot of fun to discover.

Like, did you know Lightning McQueen has a cameo in Toy Story 3? And that scene transitions to a moment where Lots-O'-Huggin has his own cameo in Up? Then Dug, the talking dog from Up, later shows 'up' in Ratatouille? There is a Vespa in Ratatouille that gets a blink and you'll miss it cameo in Wall-E, as that movie's title character goes digging through a junk yard.

Interestingly, Cars has its own version of Gusteau's restaurant from Ratatouille called 'GasTow's', which is located in the exact same era of Car town. The whole Cars universe is cleverly connected to various other Pixar movies, including The Incredibles, which gets its own comic book in Finding Nemo. And Nemo can be seen as a squeeky toy in Monsters, Inc. Then, Toy Story 2's Jessie is also seen as a toy in Monsters, Inc. In turn, characters from A Bugs Life are seen as toys in Toy Story 2. That movie's Pizza Planet truck, which actually shows up in quite a few Pixar movies, makes a quick can't miss cameo in A Bug's Life. And that brings everything full circle.

This latest supercut from Disney is a whirlwind of awesome Easter eggs and looped transitions that, if you're not up on all your Pixar lore, will prove to be quite mind blowing. It's the stuff of legends. And one of the reasons Pixar is so good at what they do. They are working on any given movie well in advance. Coco is coming this year, set to hit theaters on November 22, 2017. It will be followed by The Incredibles 2 on June 15, 2018. And Toy Story 4 is coming June 21, 2019. There are also two more untitled Pixar movies already planned for March 13 and June 19, 2020. But next up for Disney Pixar is the summer sequel Cars 3, which crashes into theaters, quite literally, this summer on June 16. You'll have to keep an eye out to see how that latest installment of the popular Pixar franchise ties into all these previous movies.