It's been said often in the lead up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and now it appears to be true. A couple of old friends will reunite with Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the Force Awakens saga. And those old friends, specifically, are Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. Though, will we hear them in voice or actually see their Force Ghosts? That is the question.

This next big reveal for the movie comes from recently discovered intel on Disney's Star Wars Land, which is planned for a 2019 opening. Star Wars fans who've been keeping up with rumors and other bits of minutia on the Internet know that the structure seen in the first Last Jedi teaser is a Force Tree. This is where some of the old Jedi literature is kept. Disney's Star Wars Land is getting its own Force Tree that adults can browse while kids climb on it. Inside will be a wealth of Jedi knowledge, the kind of which Luke and the Porgs protect on Ahch-To. More importantly, as guests make their way through this hollowed out tree, they will hear the disembodied voices of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda.

Here's the rub. Some fans believe this is firm confirmation that Anakin, Obi-Wan and Yoda will all appear to Luke, even more specifically to Rey, in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. These rumors have been swirling for awhile, especially after Hayden Christensen made an appearance at Star Wars Celebration this year. Here's where it gets kind of interesting.

For years, fans have been upset that George Lucas replaced the old actors, Sebastian Shaw as Anakin and Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan, in the final moments of Return of the Jedi, where we see these now younger characters return as Force Ghosts alongside Yoda. Now it all makes more sense, as the movies can bring back Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor for these scenes in the new movies. While fans thought it at first blasphemous that Lucasfilm would do such a thing, was this the original thinking all along? Could be. There have been plenty of rumors that Frank Oz was spotted in Ireland around the time the Ahch-To scenes were shot, which has lead many to believe that Yoda will be a traditional Muppet style puppet in Star Wars 8, as originally introduced in Empire Strikes Back.

None of this has been confirmed, but it all matches up with previous rumors of the sort. Cheat Sheet brings news of the Force Tree being built for Star Wars Land, an attraction confirmed to be called Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, to give it some Last Jedi flavor as the theme park attraction will open presumably before the final movie in the Force Awakens trilogy hits theaters. There is no word if other Jedi such as Ahsoka Tano or Mace Windu will also show up in the Force Tree. And it's unclear if they ever reached Force Ghost status.