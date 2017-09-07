It was recently revealed that Disney is going to get themselves into the streaming game in a big way. In 2019, they are going to launch their own streaming service and will be competing directly with Netflix, Hulu and everyone else out there. If recent history tells us anything, Disney will find a way to dominate the competition. One way they are going to do that right out of the gate is to include Marvel and Star Wars movies on the service right from the get-go.

As reported by Coming Soon, Disney CEO Bob Iger recently spoke at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference and gave some details on the still pretty mysterious, unnamed Disney streaming service. Most importantly, he confirmed that all of the MCU movies and the Star Wars movies are going to be on the service from the start. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We're going to launch big, and we're going to launch hot. It will have the entire output of the studio, animation, live action at Disney, including Pixar, Star Wars and all the Marvel films."

Disney is going to use the best tool it has at its disposal, which is the most popular franchises on the face of the planet, to draw people to their streaming service. And it will probably work. Plus, their live-action movies and Pixar are huge draws as well. In addition, Bob Iger did say that original content will be made for the service, such as original movies and TV shows, but he didn't reveal any specific details about that just yet. As for the price point they are looking at? He still isn't ready to reveal that information.

"We intend to get more specific about that in the months ahead."

One of the most important things about this streaming service is what Disney is going to do to Netflix in the process. Not only are they going to start out strong and provide some serious competition, assuming that they can come in at a reasonable price, but Netflix is going to lose some of their best content. For awhile now, Netflix has been exclusively afforded new Disney movies just after they arrive on Blu-ray. Exclusively. That has included Star Wars and Marvel movies. However, when this Disney streaming service launches, Netflix can kiss that deal goodbye, meaning that they are going to lose some extremely desirable content.

Disney is also going to be launching a streaming service for ESPN soon, which means they are getting very serious about getting in the modern game. Instead of partnering with another service, or buying one, as it was suggested at one point that the Mouse House was looking to buy Netflix, they are just using their power to create their own corner of the market. If this streaming service arrives with the usual quality that Disney has been known for in recent years, they are probably going to have a lot more than just a corner of the market in no time.