Last week, Johnny Depp paid an unexpected visit to fans at Disneyland, showing up in his full Captain Jack Sparrow costume at the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean ride. A number of fans shared videos of the actor entertaining tourists. But today we have an official video from Disney, which shows some of the behind-the-scenes preparations for Johnny Depp's big surprise. If that wasn't enough, we also have a new IMAX poster, TV trailer and photos of the new Funko Pop toys featuring Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Salazar and Will Turner.

This video debuted on Disney Movie Trailers YouTube channel, which shows several groups of unsuspecting fans exploring their surroundings while on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, with Johnny Depp pretending to be an animatronic robot before springing to life and startling his adoring patrons, many of whom were recording video of the encounter on their cell phones. At one point, Captain Jack Sparrow even asked one group if the sword makes his "bum" look big, with a girl answering "Yes," which got Captain Jack to smile and tell her, "You're naughty." The video ends with an army of fans waiting outside the entrance for the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, with Johnny Depp addressing them in full costume.

Funko also unveiled its new Pop Vinyl figures which features two different versions of Captain Jack Sparrow, and two versions of the new villain Captain Salazar, played by Javier Bardem, along with Will Turner (Orlando Bloom). The Captain Salazar chase variant, Ghost Salazar, is a 1-in-6 rarity! You can also collect weathered gold Jack Sparrow, available exclusively at Hot Topic! These toys will be available this June although no pricing details were given at this time.

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all new Pirates movie. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazer (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea, notably Jack. This new TV trailer, which debuted on the movie's official Twitter, reveals that Captain Salazar was cursed by Jack Sparrow years ago, and he's been trying to get his revenge ever since.

Jack's only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifull small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has never faced. The supporting cast is rounded out by Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Golshifteh Farahani as Shansa, David Wenham as Scarfield, Stephen Graham as Scrum and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa. Take a look at these new videos and photos for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales below.