Disney is apparently heading directly to space with the announcement of the Untitled Disneytoon Movie 2019, which is scheduled to open in theaters on April 12, 2019. The official word from the D23 Website states that the theatrical feature film explores the future of aviation, taking moviegoers to the edge of discovery in the air, and beyond, which certainly sounds pretty awesome, but what exactly is it and why does the rough footage look a lot like Disney's Cars and Planes? The answers to those question are unclear at the moment as not much information was shared today.

John Lasseter walked out on to the stage at the D23 Expo today and gave fans their first sneak peek into the untitled space movie. He showed a demo reel that he called "speed test" that featured two jets flying through the desert and then leaving the atmosphere into space. A title card popped up reading Disney: Space, but was quickly joined with more words that read "This Space to be Filled by a Title When we Think of One." John Lasseter joked that, "it is harder to come up with a title then it is to go to space."

Now here is where the confusing part comes in. Lasseter never mentioned that the untitled space movie was supposed to be a Cars/Planes spin-off, but he didn't deny it either. So it is truly unclear just how this Disneytoon movie will fit into the world of Disney, but it is clear that Pixar will not be a part of the project. So will the untitled space movie be a sequel to 2013's Planes? While it is unclear, it would have made a lot more sense to just say that it was indeed a sequel or a spin-off. It's quite possible that Disneytoon doesn't even know at this early stage of production.

The untitled space movie or Untitled DTS Film as it was called at the D23 Expo, will be directed by Klay Hall and Bobs Gannaway, and produced by Ferrell Barron, but that is all of the information that is currently available. Disney also announced plans for Frozen 2, which is still the working title and previewed Wreck-it-Ralph 2 while introducing a new character. In addition, another untitled Pixar movie was announced under the direction of Monsters University's Dan Scanlon about a magical suburban neighborhood without humans and where unicorns are basically magical possums.

Disney's D23 Expo has only been going on for one day and they are sticking to their promises of surprising fans. There's a lot to be excited about for fans of anything within the world of Disney at the moment and the weekend isn't even over yet. In fact it's just beginning. More news will surely come out about the untitled space movie from Disneytoon as the movie doesn't hit theaters until April 12th, 2019. Hopefully a title and a synopsis will be released shortly, but until then fans are left alone to speculate about just what exactly this untitled space movie will be all about.