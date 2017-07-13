In the eight years since District 9 hit theaters and introduced the world to the talents of actor Sharlto Copley as Wikus and writer-director Neill Blomkamp, fans have been clamoring for the sequel, which has been known as District 10. Despite little to no movement on the sequel, director Neill Blomkamp revealed during a Reddit AMA today that he still does want to make District 10, which would complete the story of Wikus and the alien Christopher. Here's what the director had to say, when asked by a fan about the status of District 10.

"OK, so with District 10 the basic answer is yes. I want to go back to that world and tell rest of the story with Wikus and Christopher. The issue right now is that I have many other projects and ideas that I also want to work on and complete..... and most importantly, the exact right REASON to make District 10 needs be very clear. the first film was based so explicitly on real themes and topics from South Africa that effected me greatly growing up there, that we need to make sure the next film does not forget that."

This Reddit AMA came just after Neill Blomkamp released the latest short film from his new endeavor, Oats Studios. The director revealed in 2013 that he has written a District 10 treatment, but there is no script in place yet. There is no indication if the filmmaker has written a script in the four years since that statement. The director has been busy cranking out short films through Oats Studios, with four new shorts debuting within a month's time, so it remains to be seen when the director may even have time for District 10.

These recent comments mirror what Neill Blomkamp said about District 10 last month, where he confirmed that he still does want to make District 10, but it isn't something that he could make through Oats Studios, since the studio who owns District 9 (Sony Pictures) would have to be involved. District 9 was produced on a $30 million budget, and while that isn't a lot by Hollywood standards, it would be pretty tough for a director like Neill Blomkamp to raise that kind of money outside of the studio system, even if he did control the rights to District 9.

At the end of District 9, the alien Christopher left earth on the mothership, promising to Wikus that he would return in three years to cure his disease, after he started mutating into an alien. The original District 9 was an explosive hit, taking $210.8 million worldwide from a $30 million budget, while also earning four Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture, in the first year that the Best Picture field expanded up to 10 nominees. Neill Blomkamp had been working on Alien 5 before announcing earlier this year that the project is now dead, which some had hoped would open his schedule enough to make District 10. While this sequel may not happen anytime soon, the director still does want to make it happen, some day.