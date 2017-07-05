Multiple Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling band, Dixie Chicks, is coming to U.S. movie theaters for an exclusive one-night music event this summer. Innovators, renegades and music superstars, the Dixie Chicks returned to the road with their DCX MMXVI World Tour. Now, fans across the nation can relive, or experience for the first time, their highly-anticipated sold-out tour with Dixie Chicks - DCX MMXVI - In Concert This sold-out concert event was taped live and features a full set of hits, such as "Wide Open Spaces," "Goodbye Earl," and "Not Ready to Make Nice."

Presented by Fathom Events and Columbia Records Dixie Chicks - DCX MMXVI - In Concert will play in movie theaters nationwide on Monday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m. local time. In addition to the concert, audiences will experience a special never-before-seen acoustic set including a cover of Beyonce hit "Daddy Lessons."

Tickets for Dixie Chicks - DCX MMXVI - In Concert can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in nearly 450 select movie theaters. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Since their first album, the music of the Dixie Chicks has stirred emotions in fans across the world, making them one of the biggest and most influential bands of our time. Not just "big for a country band" or "big for a big female band," the Dixie Chicks are a multi-platinum selling act in North America, Europe and Australia. They are one of a mere handful of acts with multiple albums achieving "diamond" status (sales over 10 million copies) - both Wide Open Spaces (1998) and Fly (1999) hit that stratospheric landmark - and over the years have sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won thirteen Grammy Awards.

Their on-stage reputation has helped them sell over $100 million worth of concert tickets while outspoken songs like "Goodbye Earl" and "Not Ready To Make Nice" made it clear that this power trio played by nobody's rules. The Dixie Chicks have grown from a band into a cultural force becoming the biggest-selling female band of all time in the U.S. Fathom Events CEO John Rubey said.

"This promises to be a fantastic concert event from one of the world's most popular groups. DCX MMXVI was the first time in 10 years that the Dixie Chicks have had a headline tour in the US and it sold out at numerous venues. We are thrilled that we are able to offer this in cinema concert to the die-hard fans and those who weren't able to see them on tour."

One of the most respected and successful record labels in the world, Columbia Records is home to established superstars and exciting new talent. Columbia Records is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.