San Diego Comic-Con is here and it is in full swing. That means a lot of things. There is going to be a lot of news coming over the next few days. A lot of it expected and some of it not so expected. This story definitely falls into the unexpected camp. Legion creator and Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley has just announced that he is developing a Doctor Doom movie for Fox. You heard that right.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Noah Hawley was in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con for the Legion season 2 panel. Just as the panel was coming to a close, Hawley couldn't resist dropping a bit of an unexpected, make that a massively unexpected, bombshell on the crowd. He is currently working on a movie centered on famed Fantastic Four villain Victor Von Doom. Here's what he had to say about it, which wasn't much.

"Two words. Doctor Doom."

Those two words are going to be more than sufficient to make this one of the most interesting announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2017. At least so far. Fox seems determined to make the Fantastic Four franchise work in some form or another, despite the tremendous failure of 2015's Fantastic Four movie from director Josh Trank. Doing a Doctor Doom solo movie, who just so happens to be one of the greatest comic book villains in history, is one way to go about it.

There are some potential upsides and potential downsides to a project like this, but let's start with the good. Noah Hawley is absolutely killing it lately, even if it is on TV. Legion is one of the best comic book shows on TV right now and managed to be pretty bold and original in the landscape of superhero adaptations. He has also crushed it with Fargo on FX. So the dude knows how to tell a story. If he can make it work on the big screen, this could be pretty great.

On the other end of the spectrum, this could be an odd project. Doctor Doom truly works best as a villain and a lot of that has to do with the fact that he is a bad guy that operates in the grey. He's bad, but he's not Carnage bad. He's more like Magneto, in that, his point of view can usually be seen, even though he has extreme methods that tend to result in, well, doom. So can a Doctor Doom solo movie really work without the Fantastic Four? Or an even better question, is this a roundabout way to reboot that franchise? Then again, if Sony can make a Venom movie, why can't Fox do this?

Noah Hawley is currently working on a script for the project and, according to THR, he is hoping to direct as well. He currently only has a couple of episodes of Fargo under his belt and an episode of Legion as a director, so he is pretty green. Fox has been taking risks lately with movies like Deadpool and Logan and those risks have paid off in a big way. They are also making what is described as a horror movie in the X-Men universe with New Mutants. So there is reason to believe they are just embracing bold ideas and running with it. Not much is known about the Doctor Doom movie yet, but there is a great creative mind behind the project and that is a great place to start. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the Doctor Doom movie are made available.