2016 was a very good year for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did Captain America: Civil War unite most of the Avengers in what is arguably the best team up movie in the history of the MCU, but we were introduced to a brand new Avenger in the form of Doctor Strange. Fans really took to the movie and loved Benedict Cumberbatch as the character, so there is a lot of hope that Marvel Studios moves ahead with Doctor Strange 2 at some point. If they do, director Scott Derrickson wants to return.

Comicbook.com recently spoke with Scott Derrickson in anticipation of the Doctor Strange Blu-ray release. Since the movie was very successful and his take on Stephen Strange was received very well by the MCU fans around the world, it is assumed that Marvel will do a sequel at some point, and he revealed that he would love to return for Doctor Strange 2, given the chance. Here is what he had to say when asked about it.

"Yes, absolutely. I would love to do Doctor Strange 2. We'll see. We'll see what happens."

Minor spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange, but it seems very likely that Doctor Strange 2 is going to happen. At the end of the movie, Stephen Strange had assumed his position as The Sorcerer Supreme. Also, Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), was pretty disillusioned with The Ancient One because of her use of the dark arts in order to keep herself alive for so long. That being the case, in the post-credits scene from the movie, it looked like he was heading down the path of being the villain many Doctor Strange fans are more familiar with from the comics.

So, there is quite a bit set up for Scott Derrickson to play with, should Doctor Strange 2 actually happen. That seems very likely, considering that Doctor Strange made $660 million worldwide and the movie currently has a 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In a separate interview with Coming Soon, the director talked a bit about what he would maybe do with the sequel when asked if he would explore some of the horror/supernatural elements from the comics. Here is what Scott Derrickson had to say about it.

"I wouldn't necessarily rule anything out. That's certainly where the comics went in the '80s but I also think that was probably the weakest era of the comics. The alternate dimensions and possibilities of the multiverse that we set up with the first film already give limitless possibilities. What I will say is that the goal would not be to underutilize that, or to create something that was less innovative than the first 'Doctor Strange.' The comics, especially the Lee/Ditko comics, were always pushing into unexpectedly weird places and storylines. That has continued on into the current Doctor Strange comics, which are really great. So anything's possible with Doctor Strange, I wouldn't rule anything out."

Marvel will have to get through the rest of Phase 3 before giving Doctor Strange 2 the official green light, but we will see Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange a couple of times before then. He will appear in Thor: Ragnarok alongside Thor and Loki this November (which was also teased in the mid-credits scene in Doctor Strange, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and presumably the untitled Avengers 4. Doctor Strange is set for release digitally on February 14 and on DVD/Blu-ray February 28. And it was nominated for a VFX Oscar yesterday.