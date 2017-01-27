Marvel Studios found themselves in a situation last year that was perceived as a bit of a risk, but it ultimately paid off. Doctor Strange, a character largely unknown to anyone outside of the hardcore comic book reading community prior to the release of the movie, wound up really landing with critics and fans. Now, Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange is a beloved member of the MCU and Scott Derrickson is owed a lot of credit for the movie's success. So, assuming Marvel Studios moves ahead with Doctor Strange 2, which they almost certainly will at some point, it seems like Scott Derrickson will return to the director's chair. The only problem is, it may be a while.

The 50-year-old director recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly in anticipation of the upcoming release of Doctor Strange on digital and DVD/Blu-ray. When asked about when Marvel may want to get the sequel going, Scott Derrickson made it pretty clear that it won't be happening anytime soon, because Marvel Studios already has their hands very full. Here is what he had to say about it.

"I have no idea where it fits in...Right now, I don't think the people at Marvel are calling anybody for anything. They're making way too many movies at once right now [to do that]. [Given] how intimately involved they are in the development and shooting and post-production of those movies, they've got their hands very full right now."

Scott Derrickson mentioned earlier this week that he would love to return to direct Doctor Strange 2, should it eventually be given the green light. Given the way that the first movie ended and considering what took place in the post-credits scene, it seems very likely the movie will happen at some point. The director reiterated to EW that he is interested in doing the sequel if he is given the chance, but in the meantime, he is probably going to dip his hand into the world of dramatic television.

"I've sort of been off the grid. I very much needed a break after that. But I'm starting to read TV pilots. I love dramatic television, and I've gotten quite a few good offers on really good pilots. I may do a pilot before Doctor Strange 2, if Doctor Strange 2 is going to happen."

Doctor Strange has grossed $660 million worldwide and was recently nominated for an Oscar in the Best Visual Effects category. Not only that, but the movie is currently sitting at a very solid 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So, it is really a matter of when with Doctor Strange 2, as opposed to if. When the movie happens, Scott Derrickson has some ideas for where it could go. Here is what he had to say in a separate interview with Comicbook.com

"I wouldn't necessarily rule anything out. That's certainly where the comics went in the '80s but I also think that was probably the weakest era of the comics. The alternate dimensions and possibilities of the multiverse that we set up with the first film already give limitless possibilities. What I will say is that the goal would not be to underutilize that, or to create something that was less innovative than the first 'Doctor Strange.' The comics, especially the Lee/Ditko comics, were always pushing into unexpectedly weird places and storylines. That has continued on into the current Doctor Strange comics, which are really great. So anything's possible with Doctor Strange, I wouldn't rule anything out."

Marvel will probably have to get through the rest of Phase 3 before giving Doctor Strange 2 the official green light, but we will see Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange a couple of times before then. He will appear in Thor: Ragnarok alongside Thor and Loki this November (which was also teased in the mid-credits scene in Doctor Strange), as well as Avengers: Infinity War and presumably the untitled Avengers 4. Doctor Strange is set for release digitally on February 14 and on DVD/Blu-ray February 28.