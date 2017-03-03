Get ready for a lot more sorcery in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future. Doctor Strange managed to successfully open the magical corner of the MCU, which will be bleeding into several other standalone movies. Doctor Strange 2 will almost certainly happen at some point, but probably not until well into Marvel Phase 4 after Avengers: Infinity War wraps up. Director Scott Derrickson has given a small window into what we can expect from the sequel and it looks like it may include one of Stephen Strange's magical counterparts in the form of Brother Voodoo.

Scott Derrickson recently did a Q&A on Twitter and answered all manner of things related to Doctor Strange and what potential Marvel villains may show up. At one point a fan asked if there was any chance of Brother Voodoo being introduced in Doctor Strange 2, and while the director couldn't flat out say yes, his answer was very transparent. Here is what he had to say about it.

"His brother Daniel was killed by Kaecilius, so what do you think?"

His brother, Daniel Drumm, appeared in Doctor Strange as well as the prelude comic book that was released prior to the movie. And as Scott Derrickson points out, Kaecilius killed him. Daniel Drumm was the sorcerer in charge of the New York Sanctum before Kaecilius dispatched him. Brother Voodoo, aka Jericho Drumm, would now have good reason to show up in Doctor Strange 2 and it is pretty obvious, given his answer, that the character has already been discussed for the future. There were rumors prior to the release of Doctor Strange that Brother Voodoo was going to have a small cameo in the movie. That didn't come to pass, but it seems like Marvel may be doubling down on practitioners of the mystic arts in the future. Since Doctor Strange was received very well by fans and critics, there probably won't be any complaints.

For those who may not know, Brother Voodoo is similar to Doctor Strange in that, he started out as a man practicing more traditional medicine, having moved to America in order to become a doctor. In the comics, he learns that his brother was dying due to a voodoo curse and in order to get revenge, Jericho Drumm decides to learn the ways of voodoo from a man named Papa Jambo. He even took over for Stephen Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme at one point, going by the name of Doctor Voodoo. So he seems like a very logical character to bring into the fold when Doctor Strange 2 eventually happens, which Scott Derrickson has said won't be for a while because Marvel Studios already has their hands full.

Outside of Doctor Strange 2, we will next see Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange in Thor: Ragnarok later this year, which was teased in the post-credits scene from Doctor Strange. He will also be showing up in Avengers: Infinity War and presumably the untitled Avengers 4. Both movies are currently shooting back-to-back in Atlanta under the direction of Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who helmed Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War. In case you missed it or just want to experience it again, Doctor Strange is now available on digital platforms as well as Blu-ray/DVD.