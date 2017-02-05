While we still have a few months left until Marvel's next movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters, but until then fans have the home video release of Doctor Strange to look forward to. Over the weekend, Marvel released a hilarious new video, featuring a number of adorable puppies dressed up as Marvel heroes, including "Dogtor Strange." Benedict Cumberbatch is even on hand to introduce this canine hero in this unique video that also features puppy versions of Iron Man, Incredible Hulk and Captain America.

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange, the story of Dr. Stephen Strange, Master of the Mystic Arts, has mesmerized both audiences and critics, pulling in more than $658.3 million at the worldwide box office to date and earning a 90% critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. The biggest single-character introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it also carries on Marvel Studios' winning streak as the 14th consecutive MCU film to debut at #1 at the domestic box office.

On Feb. 14, Doctor Strange fans can bring home the critically acclaimed blockbuster early on Digital HD/3D and Disney Movies Anywhere, or on Blu-ray 3D™, Blu-ray, Digital SD, DVD and On-Demand on Feb. 28. The Blu-ray and Digital releases come packaged with over 80 minutes of fascinating, never-before-seen bonus materials, including five behind-the-scenes featurettes, five deleted scenes, hilarious outtakes, part two of the comical mockumentary "Team Thor," audio commentary, and an exclusive look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film boasts an award-winning cast, including Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game, Black Mass) as Dr. Stephen Strange, Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, Triple 9) as Mordo, Rachel McAdams (Spotlight, Southpaw) as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong (The Martian, Prometheus) as Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man, Steve Jobs) as Dr. Nicodemus West, Benjamin Bratt (Traffic, Piñero) as Jonathan Pangborn, and Scott Adkins (El Gringo, The Expendables 2) as Lucian/Strong Zealot, with Mads Mikkelsen (The Hunt, Casino Royale) as Kaecilius and Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton (2007 Best Supporting Actress, Michael Clayton; Julia) as The Ancient One.

Bonus Features include A Strange Transformation, which will open your eye to a new dimension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and see how the filmmakers brought one of comic books' greatest characters to life. Strange Company lets fans find out what it's like for the cast to work on a Marvel film, and how Director Scott Derrickson engineered one of the most ambitious, imaginative films ever. The Fabric of Reality gives fans a closer look at the movie's extraordinary sets, meticulously crafted costumes and amazingly detailed production elements, Across Time and Space explores the countless hours of dance and fight choreography the actors endured in preparation for their physically demanding roles. The Score-cerer Supreme showcases composer Michael Giacchino and a full orchestra during live recording sessions, and experience the movie's mind-bending music. Marvel Studios Phase 3 Exclusive Look gives fans an early peek at Marvel's spectacular upcoming films, including Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Team Thor: Part 2 gives fans more of the hilarious partnership between Thor and his roommate Darryl in this satirical short. The special features are rounded out by Deleted Scenes, a Gag Reel and Audio Commentary by Director Scott Derrickson}. Take a look at this hilarious video below to get ready for the Doctor Strange Blu-ray release.