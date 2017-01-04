Marvel's Doctor Strange will still be adding a little bit to its box office tally in the coming weeks, but for the most part, we now know the results of The Sorcerer Supreme's first adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was a big success and soon enough, fans of the movie will be able to pick up a copy to add to their collection. And if you still buy Blu-rays, Doctor Strange might be one you want to consider getting, because it looks pretty magical. In addition to confirming that the Blu-ray will hit shelves next month, Best Buy has revealed their exclusive steelbook edition of the movie.

A page recently showed up on Best Buy's website that confirmed Doctor Strange is scheduled to arrive in stores on February 28, which is good news for Marvel fans since that isn't all that far off. But perhaps more exciting was the stylish steelbook art that was revealed on the page, which had the Eye of Agamotto (which we now know to be one of the Infinity Stones) front-and-center on what appears to be Book of Vishanti. Two things that Doctor Strange fans will very much appreciate.

The good news is that we now know when we can get our hands on a copy of Doctor Strange, but there is some potentially, maybe bad news for those who really dig the steelbook Best Buy has exclusively. Last night, the retailer was taking preorders for the movie, with the 3D version priced at $34.99 and the standard Blu-ray combo pack priced at $29.99. However, now the Best Buy Page has the item listed as "out of stock." Either preorder demand was very, very high and sold incredibly fast, or the product was put up on the site too early and Marvel made them take it down. Fans of Doctor Strange are probably hoping it is the latter. Best Buy is still taking pre-orders for what appears to be a standard edition of the movie, so that is good at least.

As of this writing, Doctor Strange has made $657 million worldwide, making it another huge success for Marvel Studios. That makes it the highest-grossing solo character debut movie for any character in the MCU, which is a pretty impressive feat. That number is made only more impressive when taking into account just how unknown Doctor Strange was to anyone who isn't a hardcore comic book fan prior to the release of the movie, not to mention just how, for lack of a better word, strange the character is. Granted, having Benedict Cumberbatch playing him didn't hurt anything. Superpowers are one thing, but introducing the idea of straight-up magic into the Marvel Universe was quite a leap, and it paid off. Outside of the financial success, the movie was received very well by fans and critics. So, on virtually every level, Doctor Strange exceeded expectations.

We will next see Doctor Strange later this year in Thor: Ragnarok, as it was recently confirmed that he will be aiding Thor and Loki in their quest to track down Odin in New York City. After that, he is scheduled to appear in Avengers: Infinity War (and presumably the untitled Avengers 4). There is no official word yet on Doctor Strange 2, but given the success and *spoilers* that post-credits scene in the movie, it seems likely that will happen at some point sooner rather than later. You can check out the Best Buy exclusive steelbook Blu-ray art for Doctor Strange below and preorder the movie now before it hits shelves on February 28.