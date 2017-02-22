Just a week before the Blu-ray release, Doctor Strange has finally wrapped up its theatrical run. The movie came out in November and was kind of a risk for Marvel Studios considering that very few people were familiar with the character just a few months ago. Now that this Phase 3 adventure has finished its time at the box office, it is safe to say the risk paid off and that Doctor Strange is definitely a success.

All told, Doctor Strange made $675 million at the worldwide box office, which definitely surpassed expectations. It really speaks to the brand that Marvel Studios has managed to build, further displaying how much trust fans have in their movies. People also really seemed to respond to Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange. Director Scott Derrickson took to Twitter in order to thank the many Marvel fans who helped make the movie a success, along with a picture of the box office statistics and Rotten Tomatoes score for the movie. Here is what he had to say about it.

"A week before the Blu-ray release, Doctor Strange has finished its theatrical run. My heartfelt thanks to all who helped make it a success."

Not only was Doctor Strange a financial success, but the movie was a big hit with critics and fans alike. The movie currently holds a 90 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 88 percent audience score, both of which are quite good. The movie also holds a pretty important record within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Doctor Strange is now the highest-grossing solo character movie debut in the MCU, having surpassed the original Iron Man, which brought in $585 million at the box office. It is the seventh highest-grossing MCU movie overall, just ahead of Thor: The Dark World and behind Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

"Marvel's Doctor Strange follows the story of the talented neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange who, after a tragic car accident, must put ego aside and learn the secrets of a hidden world of mysticism and alternate dimensions. Based in New York City's Greenwich Village, Doctor Strange must act as an intermediary between the real world and what lies beyond, utilizing a vast array of metaphysical abilities and artifacts to protect the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

We will next see Stephen Strange in Thor: Ragnarok, which hits theaters on November 3. He will also be showing up in Avengers: Infinity War with the Master of the Mystic Arts Wong (Benedict Wong). It now seems inevitable that we will see a sequel to Doctor Strange at some point, but Scott Derrickson has made it clear that Marvel Studios has their plate full right now and that the movie isn't currently being planned, though he would love to come back and direct Doctor Strange 2, given the chance. Doctor Strange is out on digital platforms now, with the Blu-ray and DVD set for release on February 28.