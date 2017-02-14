Doctor Strange wound up being a really big success for Marvel Studios, despite the fact that it was something of a risk, since only die-hard comic book fans were really familiar with the character prior to the release of the movie. While the movie did feature some interesting language, due to the fact that it had a lot to do with magic and sorcery, it was a pretty clean and family friendly movie, outside of some relatively tame violence, at least by American moviegoer standards. But thanks to a new YouTube video and some needless censorship, that has all changed.

The DailyAsgardianNews YouTube channel recently uploaded a video titled Doctor Strange: Unnecessary Censorship. Marvel Studios released Doctor Strange on digital platforms today, which gave DailyAsgardianNews the footage they needed to make this video happen. It essentially takes the unnecessary censorship segment from Jimmy Kimmel Live and applies it to Doctor Strange. The results are absolutely magical and hilarious.

"Marvel's Doctor Strange follows the story of the talented neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange who, after a tragic car accident, must put ego aside and learn the secrets of a hidden world of mysticism and alternate dimensions. Based in New York City's Greenwich Village, Doctor Strange must act as an intermediary between the real world and what lies beyond, utilizing a vast array of metaphysical abilities and artifacts to protect the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

The video makes great use of some of the more now iconic scenes from Doctor Strange. For one, there is the final scene from the first teaser that has Stephen Strange at the feet of the Ancient One saying, "teach me!" You can use your imagination, or just watch the video, to see how some unnecessary censorship can improve that exchange. But the most notable scene from the movie was the "Dormammu, I've come to bargain" scene. Let's just say the way it plays out in this video will make it hard for you to watch it in the same way ever again. There is also a pretty great moment with Stephen Strange and Christine Palmer.

Benedict Cumberbatch was tasked with bringing the character of Doctor Strange to life and by most accounts, he did a pretty great job. Marvel is also very happy with director Scott Derrickson, since the movie was received very well by fans and critics, but perhaps most importantly, the movie grossed a very impressive $673 million worldwide. And the movie was able to accomplish that without the use of any F-bombs. Though, this video makes it clear that a few carefully placed F-bombs might have been pretty funny, but totally uncalled for.

Doctor Strange is available on digital platforms today, with a DVD/Blu-ray release on the way a couple of weeks later on February 28. There will be a ton of bonus features on the Blu-ray, including deleted scenes, looks at future Marvel movies and Team Thor: Part 2, which will once again give us a look at Thor and his human roommate Darryl. Be sure to check out the Doctor Strange: Unnecessary Censorship video for yourself below.